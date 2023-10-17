Video: Corner tells KSI to keep clinching and hope for point deductions

The KSI vs. Tommy Fury boxing match at the top of Saturday’s PRIME card in Manchester was a real ugly fight. After all the hype and trash talk (and spitting and mooning with Fury’s father), the two boxers spent the majority of their fight pitter-pattering in the clinch.

For KSI, that was all according to plan.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer would lose the fight via unanimous decision with 57-56 scores, despite Fury losing a point over strikes to the back of the head. In a new clip unearthed on social media, KSI’s corner encouraged KSI to get back in the clinch as much as possible and hope for more point deductions.

Jake gave it a much better go & did some actual boxing, unlike KSI who's fight plan was to clinch and hope to get Tommy point deductions. pic.twitter.com/ftVP9PbSpN — - The Raw Carnivore - • (@RawCarnivore) October 16, 2023

“You’re up on all the rounds and he’s got a point deduction,” a cornerman told KSI. “Stay in the clinch with him and make him, he’ll hit you on the back of the head again, we know he will.”

According to one count, KSI initiated the clinch over twenty times across six rounds. It made for a dreadful fight.

Clinch-heavy boxing bouts are what turned an entire generation of combat sports fans off the sweet science, and KSI brought that trash style back. Did he land a few nice punches in the clinch? Sure. But you’re not going to impress anyone by endlessly clinching and praying for point deductions.