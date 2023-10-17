Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Say what you will about influencer boxing — I’ll start: it’s boring! — but people are turning over their hard-earned cash to watch. According to a first report from Happy Punch, the latest Misfits Boxing event, headlined by Tommy Fury vs. KSI and co-headlined by Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis, drew roughly 1.3 million pay-per-view buys. The event took place over the weekend (Sat. Oct., 14, 2023), from Manchester, England.

Those buys came at a $20 price tag, but that’s still an impressive figure.

Let’s be frank: the co-headliner drove a lot of the traffic and likely a lot of the buys. The grudge match between Paul and Danis didn’t exactly deliver in terms of quality boxing action, but it certainly was ... interested! Paul pieced Danis up, who resorted to diving for takedowns and jumping guillotines without any success (highlights). Ultimately, Danis saved himself from a decisive decision loss by getting disqualified in the final round (unjustly?).

In the main event, Fury scraped past KSI, winning a tight decision even after losing a point. KSI was outraged after the event by the decision, but it doesn’t seem like a rematch is likely. Instead, Jake Paul may be facing KSI sooner than later given his newly planned return to the ring.

For those that did fork over $20 to watch the card, was it worth the price of admission?

Mike Perry really almost got a chance to get in the ring with Danis or Paul — imagine the blood bath.

Mike Perry and Darren Till face off pic.twitter.com/Cs5fIs3q6j — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) October 14, 2023

In case you were wondering, Tito Ortiz’s movie is a well-crafted masterpiece, as we all expected.

They didn’t bother to edit the orange tip for the gun in the opening scene. pic.twitter.com/WAspktj9gA — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) October 13, 2023

That CGI blood trickle pic.twitter.com/QDLuFhb8uV — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) October 13, 2023

“You’re the best technician I know.”



“Only.”



“You’re the only tactician I know.”pic.twitter.com/MJGhFJIlu7 — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) October 13, 2023

An ultra slick back take:

The great Nicky Ryan hit this beautiful back take of a Choi bar today at ADCC Trials. #bjj #grappling pic.twitter.com/AS7MkNVLAs — Max Randall (@Max_Randall) October 15, 2023

Anecdote of the week: Most every Friday, we do live wall wrestling at Team Alpha Male. Winner stays in, and the round isn’t over until one athlete takes down the other and establishes control. I cannot tell you how many times over the years I’ve seen young, talented wrestlers take Darren Elkins down, fail to maintain control, take him down again, and then get reversed in the ensuing scramble. They walk away exhausted, and Elkins keeps on keepin’ on.

Don't grapple with Darren Elkins

Don't grapple with Darren Elkins

Don't grapple with Darren Elkins

Don't grapple with Darren Elkins

Don't grapple with Darren Elkins

Don't grapple with Darren Elkins pic.twitter.com/3ZxS60av3c — RJ Clifford (@RJcliffordMMA) October 14, 2023

New Flyweight violence to start the new year:

Dan Henderson losing to one of the Paul brothers would send me into a depressive state.

Im not sure I understand these fights.



None of the YouTubers fight anyone with big power. Wonder how’d they do with my overhand right? #PaulDanis — Dan Henderson (@danhendo) October 14, 2023

Shoutout to Paul Felder for somehow taking an Edson Barboza wheel kick to the back of the head.

Every wheel kick Edson Barboza landed in UFC #UFCVegas81 pic.twitter.com/Z3MXwl3UUa — Fedor’s nephew (@FdrNphw) October 14, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Both Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington scraps were a ton of fun.

Shifting combo or bad footwork? It’s a knockout either way!

Pretty much a perfect left hook counter to the right hand:

MY GOD. Spectacular counter left hook by Paul Hughes. Get this guy in the UFC now. Enough is enough #CW161 pic.twitter.com/bFGjfOliDI — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 14, 2023

