‘Humiliated’ Dillon Danis offered $100,000 role as ‘Head BJ(J) Trainer’ from adult content site

The Dillon Danis experiment has taken loads of criticism since his surprising return to action. It now appears he’s being asked to take more.

YouTube star-turned-professional wrestler, Logan Paul, welcomed the former Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) standout, Danis, back to active competition in Manchester, England this past weekend (Oct. 14, 2023). The pair engaged in a heated boxing match, which was Danis’ debut in the sport, and unfortunately for him, his first loss as Paul won via sixth round disqualification. It was a mess as expected.

There’s no telling what the future holds for Danis, but he’s still garnered interest ... specifically from adult content site, My.Club. The company’s Vice President, Mike Ford, released a statement acquired by MMA Mania, offering Danis a job as “Head BJ(J) Trainer.” You can’t make this, s—t up, folks.

Dear Dillon Danis, You were humiliated by Logan Paul on Saturday in the ring. He thoroughly outboxed you and you had to resort to pulling a guillotine choke. Now that your fighting career is officially over, I’m sure you’re looking for new career ventures. I’d like to formally extend you an offer to serve as the “Head BJ(J) Trainer” for My.Club, a leading platform for adult content creators. In your role, you will give BJJ tutorials to post to your My.Club profile via photo and video and provide fans with video call sessions teaching them Brazilian Jiu Jitsu basics. People can visit your profile to educate themselves on techniques like pull guard, close guard, scissor guard, full mount, and more. In return for serving as My.Club’s ‘Head BJ(J) Trainer’ for one full year, we will compensate you up to $100,000. Please take some time to consider my offer. I look forward to hearing from you at your earliest convenience. Sincerely, Mike Ford Vice President of My.Club

Danis’ boxing match with Paul was his first combat sports appearance since his brief stint with Bellator in 2019. It’s no secret that Danis was never the most polished striker, so maybe he’ll finally return to grappling competitions now that he tried his hand in the ring. Well, if he takes this position, you could consider it something “grappling” affiliated.