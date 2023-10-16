He’s back! Jake Paul announces new date for boxing return on DAZN

Jake Paul is back.

The celebrity boxer and social media influencer today announced his return to the “sweet science” for a special DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Fri., Dec. 15, 2023 (one day before UFC 286), though it’s not yet known where the bout will take place or who “The Problem Child” will be facing.

“Eight fights in the boxing game and I’m already its biggest name,” Paul said in today’s release. “I’ve proved that I can headline the biggest global events and defy the odds. PPV after PPV after PPV, and I’m just getting started. My mission is to be a world champion and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get there. December 15th is the next step on my journey, and I promise you’re not going to want to miss it.”

Paul (7-1, 4 KOs) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over former UFC welterweight Nate Diaz last August. Some of the names being bandied about for his Dec. 15 return include KSI and Tommy Fury, the latter of whom sent “The Problem Child” to his first professional defeat back in February.

“Jake Paul is a superstar in and out the ring and we are excited to once again have him fighting on DAZN,” said Joe Markowski, CEO of DAZN North America. “And what a run of shows DAZN has for you in December! Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, Regis Prograis, Sunny Edwards, Bam Rodriguez and of course Jake Paul all fighting live and only on DAZN.”

Expect more details on Paul’s return in the coming weeks, if not days.