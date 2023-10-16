What’s next for Dillon Danis after DQ loss to Logan Paul in terrible boxing debut?

There was a lot of combat action that went down this past weekend (Sat., Oct. 14, 2023), including UFC Vegas 81 and Mistifts Boxing “The Prime Card,” which left several fighters feeling the post-fight blues.

Among them was Sodiq Yusuff, who saw his two-fight win streak come to and end after Edson Barboza completed his comeback win (recap). And KSI, who was outclassed by a real boxer in Tommy Fury, losing a unanimous decision.

But which fighter is suffering from the worst post-fight hangover, now a few days removed from the events?

Dillon Danis.

For whatever reason, Logan Paul and Danis faced off in a boxing match to settle a beef that I honestly don’t know how it started. Over time, the two men hurled insults at one anothers financial issues, fiancees and combat skills, or lack thereof.

The two eventually made their way into the boxing ring, which surprised many because the consensus was that Danis was going to pull some kind of stunt to get out of the fight. To his credit he didn’t and actually stepped into the ring for his boxing debut. What followed, however, was one of the worst boxing matches ever.

Indeed, Danis rarely threw any punches, much less land them, and spent the majority of the fight with his fists up blocking Paul’s onslaught which, if we are being honest, was downright sloppy with no technique. Danis may have landed a punch or two the entire fight but that display was downright terrible.

At one point Danis fell to his back to tempt Paul to go to the ground. He then went for a takedown that was “stuffed.” To put the cherry on top he missed on a silly guillotine attempt and took a shot on the ground for his troubles which resulted in a disqualification loss for the jiu-jitsu ace. Danis then prompted a near-riot in the ring after he got up, bull-rushed Paul and then took a swing at one of the security guards that missed by a mile. It was downright embarrassing.

Afterward, Danis was clowned by pretty much anyone who is anyone in the combat sports world except for his friend and training partner, Conor McGregor, who actually said he was “impressed” by the jiu-jitsu ace. But in all reality there was nothing impressive about that fight...from either man.

Danis says MMA will be next, but he hasn’t shown much interest in the sport over the last four years, so we are supposed to believe that a promotion is going to give him a shot? UFC isn’t going to sign him, regardless what he says, and Bellator MMA may be down to its last event in a couple of weeks.

As for PFL, I really don’t see the promotion taking a shot on him anytime soon. He’s already shown he can’t box to save his life, so I don’t see him taking part in another boxing match...at least not one against a marketable name like Logan Paul.

So, the question remains: What’s next for Danis? To be honest, there simply is no telling, so give us your best guess below.