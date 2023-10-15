KSI vs. Tommy Fury went down on Saturday night as the main event of Misfits Boxing’s much ballyhooed PRIME Card. Did the fight deliver? No it did not. Did KSI possibly get screwed out of a win? Maybe a little, but who cares?

Very little went on the ring between Fury and KSI, so we’re not particularly interested in adjudicating a fight that either guy could have won with a little more participation. But you could argue that KSI did throw a few more punches here and there, and that should have earned him a decision win across six rounds (watch the ‘highlights’ here).

Unfortunately for KSI, the judges didn’t see it that way. The official scores as read on fight night were: 57-56 Fury, 57-56 Fury and a 57-57 draw — a majority decision win for Tommy Fury.

The scorecards of the judges have been released and Tommy Fury actually won via Unanimous Decision



The 57-57 card was added wrong for KSI, was actually 57-56 to Tommy. pic.twitter.com/0tFt5Zspiw — Kavos (@KavosYT) October 15, 2023

“Robbery!” KSI declared immediately after the fight. “How many jabs did you land? You weren’t landing. Look at your face, look at your eyes. I want to appeal. That is outrageous. I felt like I won that.”

Well, the judges have revised the score on the bout, but not in the way KSI might like. It turns out that someone mis-counted the scores of the judge that called the fight a 57-57 draw. They instead had the fight 57-56 in favor of Tommy Fury.

So now Fury walks away from the fight with a unanimous decision.

According to Tommy, this will be his last bout against a YouTuber-turned-boxer.

“He’s very awkward but at the end of the day, we got the victory,” he said. “I’m done with all this crossover s—. I’m done with the bulls—.”

Well, maybe he’s not completely done with the crossover s—. He did end up calling out Conor McGregor. Too bad Conny is more interested in KSI.