Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya used to be red hot rivals, but a recent reconciliation has turned their fighting into friendship. Now “Bones” is supporting “The Last Stylebender” after the New Zealand fighter has announced plans to take time off from active competition.

Adesanya has been one of the most active champions in the UFC, and all that activity may have hurt him in the and after a lackluster performance against Sean Strickland that cost him his middleweight title in September. Was Izzy hurt? Burnt out? Maybe a combination of the two?

Whatever the case, the loss has prompted Adesanya to take a break. That’s a solid decision according to Jon Jones.

Hey @stylebender I just want to let you know I support your decision to take a break from fighting. Taking those last three years off was one of the best decisions I’ve made. Always put YOU first brother. Protect your heart, protect your mimd & spirit. Proud of you Champ. — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 15, 2023

“Hey Stylebender, I just want to let you know I support your decision to take a break from fighting,” Jones wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Taking those last three years off was one of the best decisions I’ve made. Always put YOU first, brother. Protect your heart, protect your mind & spirit. Proud of you Champ.”

We can’t tell you how different this response would have been had Jones and Adesanya not randomly run into each other at a Las Vegas bar back in July. They were tweeting some terrible things during their online war, but the moment they sat down and talked they apparently realized there was no reason to keep feuding.

Jones has completely dissolved any bad feeling with Adesanya. Cormier, on the other hand....