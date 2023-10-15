Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul went down on Saturday night in London, England, and shockingly enough, Danis actually did walk into the boxing ring and compete. Many expected Paul to rip his head off after all the drama between the two (and Paul’s fiancé).

Instead, “El Jefe” fought a cautious, defensive fight, avoiding the brunt of any serious damage. And then he started shooting takedowns late into the bout, trying to choke Paul, eliciting a disqualification and brawl (watch the highlights here).

Was it a good fight? No. Was it the kind of end we should have expected from such a circus sideshow? Probably. And now Danis is claiming overall victory.

A Jiu Jitsu guy with no boxing camp or coach made his debut, never wobbled, never dropped, had no standing 8 count, and rocked you multiple times. If I were Nina, I'd call off the wedding. You achieved nothing in your own sport, MMA next. https://t.co/a4a1w90WBc — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 15, 2023

“A Jiu Jitsu guy with no boxing camp or coach made his debut, never wobbled, never dropped, had no standing 8 count, and rocked you multiple times,” Danis wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “If I were Nina, I’d call off the wedding. You achieved nothing in your own sport, MMA next.”

“Where’s everyone that said I wouldn’t last a round even,” he added. “Joe Rogan called me Ben Askren?”

It’s hard to argue with Danis in some ways. He rehabilitated his reputation in the lead-up to this fight by being the biggest troll possible. People ate it up, even when he went way too far. And then he doesn’t even get his ass kicked by Logan Paul?

On the other hand, Paul is making major money off this fight — he has points on the back-end, while Danis is being paid a flat fee. He may have trouble collecting after the DQ, and then he has a big money lawsuit with Logan’s fiancé to deal with.

As far as Danis is concerned, he’s moving on to bigger and better things.

“UFC next,” he declared.