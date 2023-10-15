The Misfits Boxing “Prime Card” event went down yesterday (Sat., Oct. 14, 2023) inside AO Arena in Manchester, England featuring a main event boxing bout between Tommy Fury and KSI. When the dust settled, Fury — unsurprisingly — defeated his foe via majority decision. In the co-main event — which overshadowed the headliner all week — Logan Paul defeated Dillon Danis via disqualification in a circus of a fight.

Biggest Winner: Ed Matthews

Matthews came into his fight against social media influencer, Swarmz, on just two days notice and delivered an impressive knockout in the very first round. Indeed, Matthews clipped Swarmz with a sneaky left hook early in the fight the dropped him. Swarmz couldn’t gather himself and failed to get up during the count, giving Matthews a 17-second first-round knockout win (highlights here). Matthews improves to 2-1, though his previous win and loss were considered exhibitions.

Runner Up: Slim Albaher

What, your surprised I didn’t give Logan Paul or Tommy Fury one of these slots after their wins? Fury was expected to defeat KSI, so that wasn’t surprising, and he should’ve gotten a finish, to be honest, so that’s why I snubbed him. As for Paul, let’s not act like his “win” over Dillon Danis is anything to boast about. Albaher gets the nod here for his comeback win over Salt Papi, knocking out the social media star with a pair of solid right hands in round number four (see it here). Albaher was down three rounds to zero going into the fourth round before he quickly turned the tables on his foe to end up in the winner’s circle by collecting a highlight-reel finish.

Biggest Loser: Dillon Danis

I, for one, will be glad the day Dillon Danis is no longer a name I have to talk or write about. The man, for whatever reason, somehow manages to find himself in headlines — so kudos to him, I guess — but he simply isn’t a world-class mixed martial arts (MMA) star, much less a boxer. In one of the worst performances in any combat sport in recent times, Danis failed to offer up any offense to Logan Paul in their ridiculous boxing match that failed to live up to the hype. The only reason it had hype was because we were treating it like the real main event due to the pre-fight drama, NOT for their skill and intriguing of the matchup. And yes I’m talking about both men. Danis can not throw a proper punch to save his life and to make matters worse for himself, he couldn’t even hang on to a ridiculous guillotine attempt to cap of the circus of a fight, the only thing he’s semi-good at. All Danis does is talk, which he did plenty of of before this boxing event, and he more than failed to back it up in the ring. After he ate a hammer fist from Paul following his failed guillotine attempt, Danis tried to act like he was a beast unleashed all of a sudden and charged at Paul. He then proceeded to throw a weak-looking punch at the security guard, showing aggression that was nowhere to be found during the actual fight. Let’s just say “NO” to Danis moving forward, please. And as for Logan Paul, he didn’t do all the great, either, because being the better boxer of the two he couldn’t event get a finish over a man who can not punch himself out of a paper bag.

