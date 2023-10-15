Conor McGregor played the role of social media instigator yet again last night (Sat., Oct. 14, 2023) during the Misfits Boxing: “Prime Card” in Manchester, England, as “Notorious” took to Twitter to support long-time friend, Dillon Danis, and take an official shot at English influencer, KSI.

McGregor first chimed in following the wild ending to Danis against Logan Paul, in which the ring filled with security guards after Danis tried to take Paul down in the final moments of the fight. The co-headliner was waved off and most felt gypped, but McGregor was nonetheless entertained by the antics from his former training partner.

Check out his reaction to Danis vs. Paul HERE.

In addition, McGregor came back online to throw a fight invitation in the direction of KSI, who lost a very controversial main event decision to Tommy Fury, brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. McGregor and KSI have talked trash in the past so “Notorious” had no reservations — as if he ever would — in calling out the social media star to a fight.

“Ya know what. Me and KSI is an exciting fight,” said McGregor in a since-deleted tweet. “A juicy nixer I used to call them back when I was a plumber now I’m on the lambo yacht he’s in a huracan.”

McGregor just re-entered the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool as he plots his UFC return, but a matchup with KSI would bring in some pretty big bucks. Not to mention McGregor should be able to wipe the floor with the social media influencer in pretty easy fashion.

For complete Misfits Boxing: “Prime Card” results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.