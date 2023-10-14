Three UFC Vegas 81 fighters transported to Las Vegas hospital following fights

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA — It’s better to be safe than sorry.

Tonight (Sat., Oct. 14, 2023), following UFC Vegas 81, in which Edson Barboza overcame a first-round beatdown to upset Sodiq Yusuff via unanimous decision, company officials confirmed to MMAMania.com that three fighters were transported to the local hospital following their fights.

The three fighters were Barboza, Yusuff, and Irina Alekseeva.

Barboza (24-11) was transported for a precautionary CT scan of his head and face. By the end of the main event, the Brazilian was lumped up pretty severely.

Yusuff (13-3) was sent to the hospital after his first main event for a precautionary CT scan of his head and hands. The loss snapped Yusuff’s two-fight win streak.

Alekseeva (5-2) was transported to the hospital for a precautionary CT scan following her unanimous decision loss to Melissa Dixon.

It is not a rare occurrence for UFC to transport fighters to the hospital for precautionary reasons, especially if the fighters are in a three-round battle full of damage or, in this case, a five-round war.

As of this writing, no results of the scans have been released, but stick with MMAMania.com for health-related updates moving forward.

For complete UFC Vegas 81 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.