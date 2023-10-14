One of the biggest combat events of the year has officially ended as Misfits Boxing: “Prime Card” played out earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 14, 2023) live on DAZN PPV and PPV.com from inside AO Arena in Manchester, England. Fight fans can now check out the “Beyond the Bell” post-fight press conference in the above player.

This event had a little bit of everything, but it centered around the main event between KSI and Tommy Fury and the co-headliner pitting Logan Paul against Dillon Danis. They were two anticipated matchups featuring some of the biggest stars on social media today.

While the main event clash between KSI and Fury didn’t deliver the fireworks it was expected to the matchup between Paul and Danis concluded in dramatic fashion. That’s because Danis tried to choke Paul in the final moments of the fight and incited an all-out melee inside of the boxing ring. The paying fans in attendance were not happy, but it created quite the buzz on social media.

Now that the fight has concluded fight fans can watch the official “Beyond the Bell” post-fight press conference. It’s expected to start in a few moments now that the main event between KSI and Fury has come to an an end. Enjoy!

