Conor McGregor loved every moment of Dillon Danis’ boxing match with Logan Paul earlier today (Sat., Oct. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing: “Prime Card” live on DAZN PPV and PPV.com from inside AO Arena in Manchester, England, despite Danis being disqualified for trying to lock up a guillotine choke in the final moments of the fight.

Nobody even thought Danis would show up for this fight, but he did. Unfortunately, he didn’t show up to actually fight. Danis covered up for the majority of the fight and allowed Paul to land punches at will. He even tried pulling guard halfway through the co-main event, which completely lost the support of the English crowd.

Paul was about to capture a unanimous decision win at the final bell, but Danis ended up trying to lock him up in a guillotine choke. Paul shook him off, tried to land a hammer fist, and then chaos broke out. Security immediately rushed into the ring to break most of it up, but it ended poorly.

While Danis is to blame, his long-time friend and training partner, McGregor, enjoyed the show. In fact, “Notorious” took to Twitter right after the fight to issue some pretty hilarious feedback. Check it out below:

I was impressed by @dillondanis. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 14, 2023

“I was impressed by Dillon Danis,” began McGregor.

“I’ll tell you what,” said McGregor. “It was better than Nate Diaz doing anything. That was a show!”

McGregor followed that up with an incoherent rant in which he can be heard saying Paul will return to the locker room and “back into the dark spot.” Check it out below (if McGregor decides not to delete it):

Yup the crew for life pic.twitter.com/l4rntgyDIo — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 14, 2023

This fight was supposed to be a boxing match between two bitter rivals, but it turned into a disaster. Paul did what he was expected to do, but Danis completely dropped the ball. In fact, it would be a shock to ever see Danis compete inside of a boxing ring again.

Thoughts? Did you enjoy Paul vs. Danis like McGregor or were you thoroughly disappointed like most?

Sound off!

