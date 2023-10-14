Look who just arrived @dillondanis is in the house for his bout with @LoganPaul #XSeries10 | #KSIFury | #PaulDanis | Buy the PPV now at https://t.co/FoiaUucI53 pic.twitter.com/1qzm3Gndv3

Any concerns that Dillon Danis wouldn’t show up for his anticipated boxing match with Logan Paul later today (Sat., Oct. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing: “Prime Card” live on DAZN PPV and PPV.com from inside AO Arena in Manchester, England, can finally be put to rest as the co-main event star has officially arrived to the event.

Ever since this matchup was announced a few months back there were major concerns that Danis was never actually going to fight. He’s been known to pull the plug on fights in the past and this one was going to be his biggest escape act yet. Of course, Paul knew this and lined up Mike Perry as a potential backup fighter and also put a “pull-out” clause into the fight contract.

In addition, Danis has continued to harass Paul’s fiancé, Nina Agdal, over the course of a few months and fans thought legal issues would prevent him from fighting. Danis even threatened to pull out the fight as late as Friday after claiming Paul missed weight for their co-main event clash.

Fortunately, Danis is ready to go and showed up on time to the AO Arena earlier today. There’s still time for the grappling ace to pull some unworldly trickery and get out of dodge, but at this point he’s in too deep.

Check out Danis’ arrival in the above video player.

