Edson Barboza delivered a classic performance earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 14, 2023) at UFC Vegas 81 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, delivering a wild spinning wheel kick (shown below) during a unanimous decision win over Sodiq Yusuff.

Barboza wobbled Yusuff with a wheel kick #UFCVegas81 pic.twitter.com/LOJY99Z3SF — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 15, 2023

In addition to the featherweight headliner, UFC Vegas 81 spit out a collection of high-level finishes and performances. Check out some of them below and let us know your favorites:

Michel Pereira looked incredible in his UFC middleweight debut with a blistering first-round TKO win over Andre Petroski (see it HERE)

Lightweight sparkplug Terrance McKinney captured his second-straight finish with a 30-second TKO stoppage over Brendan Marotte

Jonathan Martinez captured his sixth-straight win with a brutal leg kick TKO finish over bantamweight contender Adrian Yanez (highlights HERE)

Featherweight veteran Darren Elkins turned in another memorable outing with a dominant submission win over T.J. Brown

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 81 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Edson Barboza vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Performance of the Night: Michel Pereira

Performance of the Night: Jonathan Martinez

