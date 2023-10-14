 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Vegas 81 bonuses: Edson Barboza vs. Sodiq Yusuff leads $50K winners with instant classic

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Yusuff v Barboza Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Edson Barboza delivered a classic performance earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 14, 2023) at UFC Vegas 81 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, delivering a wild spinning wheel kick (shown below) during a unanimous decision win over Sodiq Yusuff.

In addition to the featherweight headliner, UFC Vegas 81 spit out a collection of high-level finishes and performances. Check out some of them below and let us know your favorites:

  • Michel Pereira looked incredible in his UFC middleweight debut with a blistering first-round TKO win over Andre Petroski (see it HERE)
  • Lightweight sparkplug Terrance McKinney captured his second-straight finish with a 30-second TKO stoppage over Brendan Marotte
  • Jonathan Martinez captured his sixth-straight win with a brutal leg kick TKO finish over bantamweight contender Adrian Yanez (highlights HERE)
  • Featherweight veteran Darren Elkins turned in another memorable outing with a dominant submission win over T.J. Brown

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 81 post-fight bonus winners below:

  • Fight of the Night: Edson Barboza vs. Sodiq Yusuff
  • Performance of the Night: Michel Pereira
  • Performance of the Night: Jonathan Martinez

For complete UFC Vegas 81 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

