Highlights! Jonathan Martinez steamrolls Adrian Yanez with nasty leg kick TKO | UFC Vegas 81

By Dan Hiergesell
Jonathan Martinez looked better than ever earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 14, 2023) at UFC Vegas 81 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the bantamweight contender stopped high-level boxer Adrian Yanez with a violent second-round TKO (leg kick).

Evident by the type of stoppage, Martinez started to work on Yanez’s leg from the opening bell. Yanez is a great striker who thrives on footwork and range control and “Dragon” essentially took that away right off the bat. Yanez tried to tough it out, but he eventually wasn’t able to properly move around the Octagon.

Martinez kept piling on the damage in the second round and ended up delivering one final leg kick that prompted the referee to step in for the stoppage. Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Martinez, 29, has now won his last six trips to the Octagon including this TKO finish and a recent decision victory over Said Nurmagomedov. “Dragon” has always possessed considerable talent, but he seems to be hitting his prime entering 2024.

