Ashley Yoder suffered two of the worst gashes we’ve seen this year in a loss to Emily Ducote earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 14, 2023) at UFC Vegas 81 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Yoder came into the fight as the betting underdog, but delivered some good offense in the first round. That was until Ducote got going in the second and third and unloaded offense in bunches. This included slicing elbows that split Yoder open twice and left her nearly unrecognizable.

In the end, Yoder dropped a unanimous decision to Ducote and will absolutely need some stitches before she leaves the UFC Apex on Saturday night. Check out the aftermath below (if you dare):

Ashley Yoder had some nasty cuts pic.twitter.com/KW7mkwAP2N — MMA Mania (@mmamania) October 14, 2023

Yoder, 35, has now lost her last three trips to the Octagon and five out of her last six. This may be the final straw for her UFC career, which started all the way back in 2016 following a stint on The Ultimate Fighter.

