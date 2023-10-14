Slim Albaher turned in a memorable comeback performance earlier today (Sat., Oct. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing: “Prime Card” live on DAZN PPV and PPV.com from inside AO Arena in Manchester, England, stopping fellow social media standout, Salt Papi, with a fourth-round TKO.
Salt Papi was in control for the first half of this fight. He was landing at will and started to really batter Slim. It looked like Salt Papi was going to cruise to a victory and walk away with the Misfits Boxing middleweight title.
However, Slim completely flipped the script in the fourth round, created good distance, and utilized his reach to land crisp punches. Salt Papi tried to laugh it off and talk trash, but the damage was piling up. Slim timed a perfect knockdown that floored Salt Papi. He would eventually return to his feet, but Slim was there to unload more offense and captured the comeback stoppage.
Check out the full fight video highlights below:
THE PEOPLE'S MAIN EVENT! @SlimmySlim94 @therealsaltpapi#XSeries10 | #KSIFury | #PaulDanis | Buy the PPV now at https://t.co/FoiaUucafv pic.twitter.com/Bqsh1RhiA1— DAZN Boxing | Buy #KSIFury & #PaulDanis on DAZN (@DAZNBoxing) October 14, 2023
OH MY @SlimmySlim94 is giving it to Salt Papi right here.#XSeries10 | #KSIFury | #PaulDanis | Buy the PPV now at https://t.co/FoiaUucafv pic.twitter.com/R6QUc5o3KH— DAZN Boxing | Buy #KSIFury & #PaulDanis on DAZN (@DAZNBoxing) October 14, 2023
SLIMMMMMMMM!!!!— DAZN Boxing | Buy #KSIFury & #PaulDanis on DAZN (@DAZNBoxing) October 14, 2023
AND NEW!!!!!!! #XSeries10 | #KSIFury | #PaulDanis | Buy the PPV now at https://t.co/FoiaUucafv | @SlimmySlim94 pic.twitter.com/H5mMiZRDrE
Life comes at you fast, @SlimmySlim94 with the huge comeback win in a high energy match. #XSeries10 | #KSIFury | #PaulDanis | Buy the PPV now at https://t.co/FoiaUucI53 pic.twitter.com/jZvt6gSkiK— DAZN Boxing | Buy #KSIFury & #PaulDanis on DAZN (@DAZNBoxing) October 14, 2023
Next up... @SlimmySlim94 vs. @liljarviss #XSeries10 | #KSIFury | #PaulDanis | Buy the PPV now at https://t.co/fmB3r5o4fv pic.twitter.com/v5UWpJBQka— MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) October 14, 2023
