Life comes at you fast, @SlimmySlim94 with the huge comeback win in a high energy match. #XSeries10 | #KSIFury | #PaulDanis | Buy the PPV now at https://t.co/FoiaUucI53 pic.twitter.com/jZvt6gSkiK

Slim Albaher turned in a memorable comeback performance earlier today (Sat., Oct. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing: “Prime Card” live on DAZN PPV and PPV.com from inside AO Arena in Manchester, England, stopping fellow social media standout, Salt Papi, with a fourth-round TKO.

Salt Papi was in control for the first half of this fight. He was landing at will and started to really batter Slim. It looked like Salt Papi was going to cruise to a victory and walk away with the Misfits Boxing middleweight title.

However, Slim completely flipped the script in the fourth round, created good distance, and utilized his reach to land crisp punches. Salt Papi tried to laugh it off and talk trash, but the damage was piling up. Slim timed a perfect knockdown that floored Salt Papi. He would eventually return to his feet, but Slim was there to unload more offense and captured the comeback stoppage.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

Life comes at you fast, @SlimmySlim94 with the huge comeback win in a high energy match. #XSeries10 | #KSIFury | #PaulDanis | Buy the PPV now at https://t.co/FoiaUucI53 pic.twitter.com/jZvt6gSkiK — DAZN Boxing | Buy #KSIFury & #PaulDanis on DAZN (@DAZNBoxing) October 14, 2023

For complete Misfits Boxing: “Prime Card” results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.