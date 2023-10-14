 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Slim pulls off incredible comeback, stuns Salt Papi with late TKO | Misfits Prime

By Dan Hiergesell
Slim Albaher turned in a memorable comeback performance earlier today (Sat., Oct. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing: “Prime Card” live on DAZN PPV and PPV.com from inside AO Arena in Manchester, England, stopping fellow social media standout, Salt Papi, with a fourth-round TKO.

Salt Papi was in control for the first half of this fight. He was landing at will and started to really batter Slim. It looked like Salt Papi was going to cruise to a victory and walk away with the Misfits Boxing middleweight title.

However, Slim completely flipped the script in the fourth round, created good distance, and utilized his reach to land crisp punches. Salt Papi tried to laugh it off and talk trash, but the damage was piling up. Slim timed a perfect knockdown that floored Salt Papi. He would eventually return to his feet, but Slim was there to unload more offense and captured the comeback stoppage.

