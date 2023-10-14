Deen the Great and Walid Sharks turned in an epic rematch fight earlier today (Sat., Oct. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing: “Prime Card” live on DAZN PPV and PPV.com from inside AO Arena in Manchester, England. In the end, it was Deen the Great who did more damage over the course of five rounds to walk away with the unanimous decision win.

Deen the Great got rocked in the opening seconds of the first round, but after that he had a field day against Sharks. He unloaded powerful combinations, punches to the body, uppercuts inside, and more. Sharks did all he could, but suffered two knockdowns in the second round.

Surprisingly, Sharks came back in the third to land some solid shots. That was before Deen the Great leveled him with another left hook that knocked Sharks’ mouthpiece out. Sharks survived the round, but Deen the Great was right back on his bicycle in the fourth and unloaded a barrage of strikes in the corner that put Sharks on the ropes.

Sharks somehow came back in the fifth and final round. He dug deep and delivered a huge offensive onslaught that put Deen the Great in serious trouble. Deen the Great was covering up and ended up surviving the final bell. It was extremely entertaining and a high-level boxing match for a social media card.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

Close up of a few shots @DeenTheGreat landed on his way to a big victory. ‍ #XSeries10 | #KSIFury | #PaulDanis | Buy the PPV now at https://t.co/FoiaUucI53 pic.twitter.com/FJOvyiffm9 — DAZN Boxing | Buy #KSIFury & #PaulDanis on DAZN (@DAZNBoxing) October 14, 2023

