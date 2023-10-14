Ed Matthews stepped up on just two days notice to fight fellow social media influencer Swarmz earlier today (Sat., Oct. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing: “Prime Card” live on DAZN PPV and PPV.com from inside AO Arena in Manchester, England, delivering an epic knockout just 30 seconds into the very first round.

Matthews was filling in for Ryan Taylor with just 48 hours to prepare, but fight fans would have never known. The smaller fighter quickly rushed in and welcomed a wild exchange inside with Swarmz, who entered Saturday with a 1-2 professional boxing record. One fighter was going to fall the way they were both swinging.

Out of nowhere, Matthews landed a beautiful counter left hook that stung Swarmz and dropped him in the corner of the ring. Swarmz tried to return to his feet, but he wasn’t able to continue. The fight was waved off and Matthews was awarded the knockout win. It did look like Swarmz may have suffered an apparent ankle injury during the melee, but Matthews certainly did his thing.

Check out the entire fight below:

