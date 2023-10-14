Astrid Wett retained her Misfits Boxing women’s flyweight title earlier today (Sat., Oct. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing: “Prime Card” live on DAZN PPV and PPV.com from inside AO Arena in Manchester, England, when the OnlyFans model edged out rival Alexia Grace on the “Prelims” undercard.

These two girls were supposed to fight earlier this year before Grace put Wett through a table during a pre-fight faceoff. The grudge match was rescheduled for today and it didn’t disappoint, especially considering it was for the Misfits women’s flyweight title.

Wett and Grace came out firing and showed that they really don’t like each other. The action was far from technical, but they truly let it all fly at the start of the first round. After a few minutes of back-and-forth action, Wett landed a brief knockdown that had Grace stunned and gave the champion an early lead on the scorecards.

Grace recovered and seemed to put enough pressure on Wett through the second and third rounds. Wett was fighting on the retreat for most of the time and had trouble landing the shots she wanted. It looked like the grudge match was going to end in a draw following Wett’s first-round knockdown, but the judges ruled the whole fight in favor of the champion via decision.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

Alexia Grace ENTERS the Ring‼️ pic.twitter.com/kWYQPFkMDy — Boxing Buzz Hub (@BoxingBuzzHub) October 14, 2023

Astrid Wett ENTERS the Ring‼️ pic.twitter.com/DcVDFu62eF — Boxing Buzz Hub (@BoxingBuzzHub) October 14, 2023

