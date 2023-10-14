Astrid Wett retained her Misfits Boxing women’s flyweight title earlier today (Sat., Oct. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing: “Prime Card” live on DAZN PPV and PPV.com from inside AO Arena in Manchester, England, when the OnlyFans model edged out rival Alexia Grace on the “Prelims” undercard.
These two girls were supposed to fight earlier this year before Grace put Wett through a table during a pre-fight faceoff. The grudge match was rescheduled for today and it didn’t disappoint, especially considering it was for the Misfits women’s flyweight title.
Wett and Grace came out firing and showed that they really don’t like each other. The action was far from technical, but they truly let it all fly at the start of the first round. After a few minutes of back-and-forth action, Wett landed a brief knockdown that had Grace stunned and gave the champion an early lead on the scorecards.
Grace recovered and seemed to put enough pressure on Wett through the second and third rounds. Wett was fighting on the retreat for most of the time and had trouble landing the shots she wanted. It looked like the grudge match was going to end in a draw following Wett’s first-round knockdown, but the judges ruled the whole fight in favor of the champion via decision.
Check out the full fight video highlights below:
@AstridWett locked in for her bout against @itsalexiagrace hurry up and don't miss the action. #XSeries10 | #KSIFury | #PaulDanis | Buy the PPV now at https://t.co/FoiaUucI53 pic.twitter.com/cWVQj47zEI— DAZN Boxing | Buy #KSIFury & #PaulDanis on DAZN (@DAZNBoxing) October 14, 2023
Alexia Grace ENTERS the Ring‼️ pic.twitter.com/kWYQPFkMDy— Boxing Buzz Hub (@BoxingBuzzHub) October 14, 2023
Astrid Wett ENTERS the Ring‼️ pic.twitter.com/DcVDFu62eF— Boxing Buzz Hub (@BoxingBuzzHub) October 14, 2023
Leave the talking at home. @itsalexiagrace vs. @AstridWett is live now!— DAZN Boxing | Buy #KSIFury & #PaulDanis on DAZN (@DAZNBoxing) October 14, 2023
Watch the Prime Card countdown show ➡️ https://t.co/9F7BnhYEVt#XSeries10 | #KSIFury | #PaulDanis | Buy the PPV now at https://t.co/FoiaUucafv pic.twitter.com/dgh6NxCUQz
Astrid Wett @astridwett won all the judges to beat Alexia #misfitboxing #ksi #tommyfury #ksivstommyfury #boxing #youtubeboxing #misfits #jj #sidemen #kick #KickStreamer #KickStreaming #kick pic.twitter.com/PtfJwLKVsY— Kick_Clipz (@Kick_Clipz) October 14, 2023
AND STILL! @AstridWett ⭐️— MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) October 14, 2023
Watch the Prime Card countdown show ➡️ https://t.co/AdopmE98oL#XSeries10 | #KSIFury | #PaulDanis | Buy the PPV now at https://t.co/fmB3r5o4fv pic.twitter.com/LSia7t81v5
