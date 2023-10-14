The long-awaited Misfits Boxing: “Prime Card” will finally unfold later today (Sat., Oct. 14, 2023) live on DAZN PPV and PPV.com from inside AO Arena in Manchester, England. Social media sensation KSI will meet Tommy Fury in the headlining act, while Logan Paul squares off with Dillon Danis in co-main event action.

Before the PPV main card action gets underway beginning at 2 p.m. ET a collection of fights will play out as part of the “Prelims” undercard, which is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. ET in the above video player. The “Prelims” show will also feature a countdown preview from a slew of social media celebrities as this is one of the biggest cards of the year.

The Misfits Boxing: “Prime Card” preliminary stream will feature the below matchups:

Chase DeMoor vs. Tempo Arts

Swarmz vs. Ed Matthews

Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace

S-X vs. DTG

For complete Misfits Boxing: “Prime Card” results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.