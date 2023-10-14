Dillon Danis relaxing ahead of the Logan Paul fight by having a night out at Cloud 23 cocktail bar in Manchester (drinking non-alcoholic beer)… [ Eleanor Houghton] pic.twitter.com/gEApi7PS6m

Fight fans continue to question if Dillon Danis will actually show up for his boxing match with Logan Paul later today (Sat., Oct. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing: “The Prime Card” live on DAZN PPV and PPV.com from inside AO Arena in Manchester, England, especially after seeing the grappling ace spending a night out partying on the eve of the fight.

Danis, who has created a reputation of flaking at the worst possible time, is expected to finally return to action later today and meet Paul in a highly-anticipated boxing grudge match. Paul has been worried that Danis isn’t going to show up and has already brought in Mike Perry to serve as a potential backup, as well as implementing a “pull-out clause” into the fight contract. Needless to say, Paul is trying to cover all angles to ensure Danis actually fights him.

As of now, Danis is still on target to make the walk later today in Manchester and strap on the boxing gloves for the first time in his career. He made the trip to England without issue, participated in the pre-fight festivities and workouts, and successfully weighed in on Friday before one final staredown with Paul.

However, fight fans grew worrisome late Friday night when Danis was spotted partying at the Cloud 23 cocktail bar in Manchester. Danis was reportedly drinking a “non-alcoholic” beverage, but fighters usually spend the night resting before a massive fight. Not Danis. He was out and about chopping it up with Manchester’s finest.

Check it out in the above video player and some of the fan reaction below:

“Bro’s celebrating early.” “Man isn’t ready for this fight.” “He’s literally taking a dive in the 1st round.” “This guy is definitely walking out of that ring as soon as the first round starts. And im here for it.” “He’s practicing the Jon Jones method.”

Danis will be the betting underdog for his boxing matchup against Paul later today, but he still has the chance to shock the combat world and deliver a memorable performance. That is, of course, if Danis doesn’t find a way out of the fight in the next few hours.

