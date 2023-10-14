Mike Perry may have been in town to play backup role for the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis boxing match later today (Sat., Oct. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing: “The Prime Card” live on DAZN PPV and PPV.com from inside AO Arena in Manchester, England, but “Platinum” nearly found himself in a backstage brawl with another social media influencer.

It’s unknown at this time exactly what transpired, but Perry quickly engaged in an explicit shouting match with English Internet personality, Idris Virgo, during the Misfits Prime weigh ins on Friday. The two had mixed it up earlier in the week while talking about a potential matchup inside of their ring, but their most recent altercation hit an entirely new level.

“You ain’t do sh-t,” Perry can be heard screaming (shown in the above video player). “Twice you’ve been in my face and I’ve told you to do something.”

“F—k you, bitch,” he continued. “I’ll f—king kill you, bitch. I’ll give you brain damage you f—king p—-y”

Luckily, security was able to intervene and prevent the two men from engaging physically. Perry was trying to work his way to Virgo and possibly lay some hands on him, but he was held back just in time. Virgo kept chirping as the melee eventually died down. It was a wild scene to say the least.

Hardcore fight fans may have been hoping for someone to pull out of Saturday’s card so Perry can step in and showcase his gritty striking, but they’ll have to wait a little longer. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contender and current bareknuckle boxer has many matchups at his disposal moving forward, including a potential grudge match against Virgo.

For complete Misfits Boxing: “The Prime Card” results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.