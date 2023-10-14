 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch ‘Paul vs. Danis’ LIVE stream TODAY on PPV | Misfits Prime

By Dan Hiergesell
MF and DAZN: X Series - KSI and Tommy Fury Weigh-In - Exchange Hall Photo by Tim Markland/PA Images via Getty Images

One of the most anticipated fight cards of the year will unfold later today (Sat., Oct. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing: “The Prime Card” live on DAZN PPV and PPV.com from inside AO Arena in Manchester, England, as KSI meets Tommy Fury in the main event and Logan Paul finally settles his score with Dillon Danis in the co-headliner.

This isn’t going to be one of the most technical combat cards of 2023, but the hype is real. All four headlining acts have done a tremendous jump promoting this boxing card and it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Whether it’s been KSI’s ongoing feud with the Fury clan (including the father, John Fury) or Danis’ continued attacks on Paul’s fiancé, Nina Agdal, each and every fighter has pumped life into this massive event.

Luckily, fight fans don’t have to wait any longer to see these matchups play out inside of the boxing ring. We’ve compiled all the ways to watch the action below so you don’t miss one second of Misfits Boxing: “The Prime Card.”

Start Time

  • Sat., October 14, 2023, from inside AO Arena in Manchester, England
  • DAZN and PPV.com main card begins at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT, with the “Prelims” undercard expected to start at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. ET

Online Viewing

  • Misfits Boxing: “The Prime Card” main card can be viewed through the DAZN network (watch HERE) or PPV.com (watch HERE).
  • Fight fans will need to cough up $64.99 to purchase the Prime PPV card.
  • The Misfits Boxing: “The Prime Card” preliminary card will air LIVE and FREE via YouTube.

Television Viewing

Mobile Viewing

  • Misfits Boxing: “The Prime Card” will be accessible through the DAZN app via Android, Amazon Fire, and Apple.
  • Viewers can also download the PPV.com mobile app to catch the PPV action. Find out how to watch HERE.

Misfits Boxing “Prime” Main Card (2 p.m. ET)

KSI vs Tommy Fury
Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis
Salt Papi vs Slim Albaher
Deen the Great vs Walid Sharks
King Kenny vs Anthony Taylor
Whindersson Nunes vs My Mate Nate
Alex Wassabi & NichLmao vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave

Misfits Boxing “Prime” Preliminary Card (12 p.m. ET)

Swarmz vs. Ed Matthews
Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace
S-X vs. DTG
Chase DeMoor vs. Tempo Arts

For complete Misfits Boxing: “The Prime Card” results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

