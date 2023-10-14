One of the most anticipated fight cards of the year will unfold later today (Sat., Oct. 14, 2023) at Misfits Boxing: “The Prime Card” live on DAZN PPV and PPV.com from inside AO Arena in Manchester, England, as KSI meets Tommy Fury in the main event and Logan Paul finally settles his score with Dillon Danis in the co-headliner.

This isn’t going to be one of the most technical combat cards of 2023, but the hype is real. All four headlining acts have done a tremendous jump promoting this boxing card and it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Whether it’s been KSI’s ongoing feud with the Fury clan (including the father, John Fury) or Danis’ continued attacks on Paul’s fiancé, Nina Agdal, each and every fighter has pumped life into this massive event.

Luckily, fight fans don’t have to wait any longer to see these matchups play out inside of the boxing ring. We’ve compiled all the ways to watch the action below so you don’t miss one second of Misfits Boxing: “The Prime Card.”

Start Time

Sat., October 14, 2023, from inside AO Arena in Manchester, England

DAZN and PPV.com main card begins at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT, with the “Prelims” undercard expected to start at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. ET

Online Viewing

Misfits Boxing: “The Prime Card” main card can be viewed through the DAZN network (watch HERE) or PPV.com (watch HERE).

Fight fans will need to cough up $64.99 to purchase the Prime PPV card.

The Misfits Boxing: “The Prime Card” preliminary card will air LIVE and FREE via YouTube.

Television Viewing

For U.S. viewers, DAZN can be broadcast directly on your television via Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung TV, Apple TV, PlayStation, or Xbox.

The PPV “Prime Card” can also be streamed using the PPV.com app. Details HERE.

Mobile Viewing

Misfits Boxing: “The Prime Card” will be accessible through the DAZN app via Android, Amazon Fire, and Apple.

Viewers can also download the PPV.com mobile app to catch the PPV action. Find out how to watch HERE.

Misfits Boxing “Prime” Main Card (2 p.m. ET)

KSI vs Tommy Fury

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

Salt Papi vs Slim Albaher

Deen the Great vs Walid Sharks

King Kenny vs Anthony Taylor

Whindersson Nunes vs My Mate Nate

Alex Wassabi & NichLmao vs. Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave

Misfits Boxing “Prime” Preliminary Card (12 p.m. ET)

Swarmz vs. Ed Matthews

Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace

S-X vs. DTG

Chase DeMoor vs. Tempo Arts

For complete Misfits Boxing: “The Prime Card” results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.