“The Super Samoan” Mark Hunt is an interested observer of the quickly deteriorating relationship between UFC and United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) to say the least. UFC opted not to continue with USADA in 2024, and the organization responded by blasting UFC’s lack of professionalism and bias towards Conor McGregor. UFC has threatened legal action in response, as well as found a new drug testing agency to oversee its roster.

What does all this have to do with a long retired Heavyweight knockout artist?

Hunt has been suing UFC for the better part of the last seven years after his UFC 200 bout against Brock Lesnar. Lesnar failed a drug test after their bout, which overturned his victory over Hunt, but “The Super Samoan” argued that UFC knew Lesnar was using performance enhancing drugs (PEDs) and thus put his health at risk needlessly. Just last month, Hunt’s court case was dismissed, a costly defeat for the kickboxing legend.

Unsurprisingly, Hunt thinks the real scumbag in the UFC vs. USADA beef is UFC CEO Dana White. He also thinks UFC purposely waited until his lawsuit was dismissed before getting rid of USADA.

The only scumbag gutterdog is u worthless fkn mutt @danawhite imagine waiting for my lawsuit to end so u could try force usada to put McGregor in without testing why make rules when u dont follow them or enforce them yourself it isnt over yet boi

Another target of Hunt’s ire? Grappling phenom and apparent steroid expert Gordon Ryan. Ryan was excited that UFC was dismissing USADA, but Hunt believes he should get in the cage himself before he offers his thoughts.

What does this idiot know about fighting @gordonlovesjiujitsu maybe have at least one proper fight before u start talking dikhead maybe i should get on the sauce and stomp your face see how u like it

Hunt remains the greatest warrior poet of our time.

The Kiwi athlete retired from MMA in 2018 after a trio of losses to names like Curtis Blaydes and Aleksei Oleinik, but he did manage to challenge for the title in 2014 and put on a “Fight of the Year” against Antonio Silva in 2013. Since retiring from MMA, Hunt has entered the boxing ring twice, going 1-1.

Insomnia

Missing weight by five pounds immediately after the best win of your career is an excellent way to dissolve hype.

Edson Barboza’s kicks have to be one of the most punishing weapons in MMA. When he wins, he just brutally breaks people down!

Israel Adesanya pushed the pedal through the floor while champion, and hopefully, fans appreciate that.

It looks like izzy is taking a break and will not be fighting for a long time



Can’t wait what’s next for him pic.twitter.com/MuSyHgRkfJ — Rakesh (@rakeshkarki_) October 13, 2023

Sean Strickland has been around the game long enough to know that the fight business is a hard way to make a living.

This guy walked up to me today with his son and said "he's 17 any advice on being a fighter I said "don't be one"



Contenders 5-5 sign 10-10.. no retirement.... no medical... if you lose a couple fights you're out...



Do something else lol.... — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) October 12, 2023

Least shocking news of the year:

Fighter removed: Hannah Goldy — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) October 12, 2023

Matt Brown strikes just have a certain thud to ‘em.

Short-notice or not, Kamaru Usman looks fight-ready for UFC 294.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

A fast and well-executed armbar:

Shakur Stevenson’s ability to sneak his lead hand inside the wide swings here is a great display of timing.

If anyone wants to watch an all-time great college wrestling match, look up Cary Kolat vs. Mark Ironside.

Random Land

The internet is debating: act of heroism or unnecessary tackle?

Man saves old woman from being run over by a train pic.twitter.com/Tqz8lKlEWY — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) October 11, 2023

Midnight Music: Hip-hop, 2019

