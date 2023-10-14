LIVE! Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis live stream boxing updates, full fight coverage | Misfits Prime

The celebrity/influencer boxing circuit really knows how to take a supposed sporting event and turn it into a theater of the absurd. While this is a back-handed compliment, do understand that it is still a compliment — if you aren’t a participant, or for some reason dearly attached to any of the participants, this is silly, low-brow fun. There’s no need to hit each other in the face with your microphones fellas, but sure, why not. You’re gonna toss plastic bottles and hock loogies at each other? Sounds lovely, I’ll have some popcorn and eyeroll from the comfort and safety of my couch. So ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, pronouns of all ages, let’s sit back, relax and enjoy the circus, because it has come to town yet again.

Given the shenanigans of the pre-weigh-in presser, the fact that they built a plexiglass cage for the face-offs is probably a good thing

This event will be shown live on DAZN, and the official stream is RIGHT HERE.

Today, Saturday, October 14th, 2023, live from Manchester, England, we’ve got the weird, the wild and the wacky possibly happening in a boxing ring. The main event isn’t even the people we’re all talking about. Your top bout is KSI taking on Tommy Fury, in what has been an acrimonious buildup mostly involving Tom’s very loud dad, John.

The name that the internet is here for, however, is Logan Paul. His opponent is mostly immaterial as far as the eyeballs are concerned — no one cares about Danis aside from our very small corner of the mixed martial arts (MMA) and Brazilian jiu jitsu (BJJ) worlds. But if we’re talking insufferable public-facing personalities and awful trolling, our boy Dylan is possibly the equal of the professional-wrestling, dumb-video-posting punchline. In fairness to the first part, if nothing else, Paul has shown himself to be a shockingly decent participant in the stage of pro wrestling, much to the surprise and delight of fans of that pastime.

Oh, goodness, I nearly forgot. MMA and bareknuckle boxing’s king of wildness himself, Mike “Platinum” Perry is on hand to substitute for either man should there be any last minute cancellation. Quite frankly, that’s something that neither Paul or Dannis are probably looking forward to, as Perry is a clear-cut step up from each other in the combat sports echelon.

Speaking of, you should probably check out this very good primer/preview of the two key combatants that everyone is here to see (even if KSI and Fury are #1 on the bill). Here’s the two lads banging on some plastic as they get mad:

The rest of the card is chock full of some of the more entertaining and better boxers on the influencer circuit, so the undercard promises some decent action, too.

KSI vs. Tommy Fury date & start time

Saturday, October 14. 7 p.m. UK / 2 p.m. ET

Main event ringwalks (approximately): 10:50 p.m. UK / 5:50 p.m. ET

Misfits Boxing “Prime” quick results

183lbs. KSI vs. Tommy Fury

195lbs. Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis

165lbs. Salt Papi vs. Slim Albaher

130lbs. Deen the Great vs. Walid Sharks

170lbs. King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor

175lbs. Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate

165lbs. Wassabi Lmao vs. Los Pineda Coladas tag team match

170lbs. Swarmz vs. Ed Matthews

112lbs. Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace

220lbs. S-X vs. DTG

275lbs. Chase DeMoor vs. Tempo Arts

