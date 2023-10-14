Misfits Boxing: “The Prime Card” will stream LIVE on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) later today (Sat., Oct. 14, 2023) at 2 p.m. ET from inside AO Arena in Manchester, England. In the main event, KSI will face Tommy Fury, while Logan Paul will challenge Dillon Danis in the co-main event. To stream the event at the official DAZN website click here.

MISFITS BOXING PRIME CARD CHEAT SHEET What boxing event is on tonight? Misfits Boxing Prime Card: “KSI vs Fury” Who is fighting tonight at Misfits Boxing ‘Prime Card’? KSI vs Tommy Fury cruiserweight tittle fight is the six-round main event. What time does Misfits Boxing ‘Prime Card’ start? TONIGHT (Sat., Oct. 14, 2023), beginning at 2 p.m. ET on DAZN PPV. Where will Misfits Boxing ‘Prime Card’ take place? AO Arena in Manchester, England. How can I watch Misfits Boxing ‘Prime Card’? “Prelims” matches online begin at 2 p.m. ET on DAZN PPV. then the remaining main card balance on DAZN PPV. at 5 p.m. ET. Where can I get Misfits Boxing ‘Prime Card’ updates and results? Get full Misfits Boxing ‘Prime Card’ play-by-play updates and live coverage here!

What’s Hot:

There are still many in the combat sports sphere that don’t give YouTuber’s the respect they think they deserve. See what I did there? But like it or not they are here to stay, for better or worse. One of the men that has helped spearhead the YouTube/social media personality boxing crossover is KSI, who is the mastermind behind Misfits Boxing. He and Logan Paul — his business partner — squared off in Nov. 2019, with KSI earning a split-decision win, and the rest is history. Since then, KSI has racked up a 4-0-1 record, but it’s safe to say that facing Tommy Fury, a legit boxer, is his biggest test to date, which will also be for the MFB cruiserweight title.

Fury is 9-0 with four stoppage wins to his credit and is coming off a split-decision win over Jake Paul earlier this year, handing “The Problem Child” his first-ever defeat. Now, he will look to add to his resume by attempting to hand KSI his first-ever defeat. Look, KSI isn’t exactly a scrub in the ring, you can tell he has put in the work in the training room, but Fury is a legit pro boxer, has more experience and should have no issue getting a win here if he really applies himself. For KSI, who put his rap career on hold to focus on this fight, a win over Fury will give him bragging rights for years, especially with his bitter rival, Jake Paul.

What’s Not:

Let’s keep it real, this show is nothing but a circus. I mean, after all, you have a tag-team match between Wassabi Lmao (Alex Wassabi & NichLmao) vs. Los Pineda Coladas (Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave). Yes, I am being serious. With gimmick fights like that, it’s hard to take events such as this seriously. But, the power of social media and influencers in this day in age gives these types of a show a place under the spotlight and as long as TikTok, Facebook, X and YouTube are around — which will seemingly be forever — there will always be a market for this type of thing.

Injuries:

The only injury of note came during the final pre-fight press conference after Logan Paul and Dillon Danis got into a scuffle at the tail-end of the event. Paul hurled a water bottle at Danis, which prompted the jiu-jitsu ace to throw a microphone aimed right at his head, which found its mark and opened up a cut below his right eye. Whether or not that comes into play come fight night, remains to be seen.

How The ‘Prelims’ Look:

The undercard will feature several names you may have heard of, and just as many that you may not know. In the Heavyweight division, S-X, a British singer and producer, will face off against British rapper DTG. Both big men will be making their boxing debuts.

Astrid Wett — a social media influencer — will battle Alexia Grace in women’s Flyweight action in a battle of TikTok-famous personalities. Don’t expect a ton of technique here, but you can bet their legions of fans will be tuning in and supporting.

Swarmz is another musician who crossed over into the combat zone, racking up a 1-2 record in his young career. He is coming off a unanimous decision loss at the hands of Deji Olatunji earlier this year. He takes on Ed Mathews, a 19-year old social media star, fitness trainer and now part-time boxer.

Chase DeMoore’s call to fame is a result of his stint on Netflix’s “Too Hot Too Handle” show, and he wants to hold on to his 15 minutes of fame by trying to make in the world of combat sports. He will face British boxer, Tempo Arts, who has racked up a 2-0 record with one knockout to his name.

Who Needs A Win Badly:

Dillon Danis is 2-0 as a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, both under the Bellator banner, but the fact remains, he hasn’t competed in a worthwhile combat event in nearly five years. And yet, Danis still somehow manages to make headlines. When he’s not giving Henry Cejudo a run for his money as the king of cringe, or getting his chin rocked in street fights, he’s dodging lawsuits from his opponents. It seems like everything was working against this fight actually happening, but it looks like we are going to see him face Logan Paul after all. Of course I won’t be holding my breath, and will reserve my “excitement” for this matchup until after they are both inside the ring. All that said, Danis needs win because, well, he just does. He hasn’t been active, all he does is run his mouth and aside from getting choked out by a bouncer, he hasn’t proven he can compete at the highest level in quite some time. And if he wants to keep getting headlines — for the right reasons — a victory would do him some good.

Interest Level: 6.5/10

Don’t confuse Logan with Jake because the eldest Paul brother only has one, yes one, boxing bout to his name. And no, going the distance with Floyd Mayweather in an awful exhibition fight doesn’t count. He lost to KSI in his first and only fight, and that was four years ago. All of that said, Danis hasn’t shown he can throw a decent punch to save his life. Paul should be able to handle the jiu-jitsu ace handily, as long as he wants to and doesn’t fool around in an effort to put on a show.

Out of all these social media influencers — other than Jake Paul — Salt Papi has shown to have pretty decent skills with his hands. He has a 2-1 record with his lone loss coming at the hands of former MMA fighter, Anthony Taylor, via unanimous decision. He will face Slim Albaher, who is undefeated at 6-0. Speaking of Taylor, he will also be competing at this event against King Kenny, who holds a 4-2 record with three stoppage wins. Taylor is the much better overall boxer and fighter, so it’s a fight he should have no problems getting a win in.

In further action, Deen The Great battles Walid Sharks in a Lightweight title fight. The two initially fought over a year ago, with Deen The Great defeating Sharks via technical knockout (TKO) in Nov. 2022, so revenge is the game here for Sharks. Opening up the main card will will be a Whindersson Nunes facing My Mate Nate, Nunes has a paltry record of 1-1-1. But the Brazilian actor, YouTube star and musician has a large fan base so he will have eyes glued to the tube. My Mate Nate, meanwhile, is a respectable 3-1.

Full Misfits Boxing “Prime” Main Card:

Misfits Boxing “Prime” Main Card: KSI vs Tommy Fury

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

Salt Papi vs Slim Albaher

Deen the Great vs Walid Sharks

King Kenny vs Anthony Taylor

Whindersson Nunes vs My Mate Nate Misfits Boxing “Prime” Preliminary Card: Wassabi Lmao (Alex Wassabi & NichLmao) vs. Los Pineda Coladas (Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave) tag team match

Swarmz vs. Ed Matthews

Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace

S-X vs. DTG

Chase DeMoor vs. Tempo Arts

Sign up and watch this weekend’s influencer boxing card RIGHT HERE.