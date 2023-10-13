Craig Jones gives UFC 294 bold prediction: Alexander Volkanovski defeats Islam Makhachev via ... buggy choke?

The self-proclaimed pound-for-pound best grappler in the world has a bold prediction for UFC 294.

On just 11 days' notice, Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski will run it back next weekend (Sat., Oct. 21, 2023) at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi following their epic first encounter at UFC 284 earlier this year in Feb.

Volkanovski agreed to step in after Charles Oliveira suffered a nasty cut on his eyebrow in his last round of training camp sparring - talk about horrible luck.

While the mixed martial arts community expects another five-round banger, Volkanovski's BJJ coach, Craig Jones, believes "The Great" will tap Makhachev with a very rare submission.

“So, obviously, Islam loves the arm triangle; if he tried to pull any of that bulls—t, he is going straight into a buggy choke," Jones told Submission Radio. "He loves to take the back from turtle - if he tried any of that s—t, he's getting knee barred. So I think wherever it goes, he's getting submitted."

The Featherweight champion has yet to submit anyone in his UFC thus far, but he does have three submission wins to his name - just back on the regional scene. Conversely, Makhachev has never been submitted in his professional career.

Also, there has never been a successful buggy choke in the UFC, although Featherweight Sean Woodson almost locked one up at UFC 278. If Volkanovski were to pull it off, his coach would definitely get the credit.

So, Maniacs, does Volkanovski submit Makhachev at UFC 294?