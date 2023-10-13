Dana White says head of USADA ‘went full Britney Spears’: ‘You're probably going to see this guy dancing with knives’

A meltdown is never good.

Earlier this week, it was announced that UFC and the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) will not continue their relationship after Jan. 2024, causing the whole mixed martial arts (MMA) world to freak out ... until it was revealed UFC is going with another drug testing company (read all about it HERE).

On Friday (Oct. 13, 2023), during a Professional Bull Riding (PBR) media event, UFC CEO, Dana White, spoke on the USADA situation for the first time since reacting to the 'scumbag-ism' announcement.

"I summed it up yesterday in one word: scumbag. Listen, it is what it is; they did what they did," White told the media. "Think about this: they are in a business where they are looking to bring other sports leagues in. They were with us for eight years. We helped put them on the map; they helped us build an incredible program. This is how you're going to end your relationship with us? Who else would want to do business with these guys after that? Not me. It doesn't matter to me; we're moving on, and good luck to them."

White then revealed that Travis Tygart, head of USADA, had a Britney Spears-style meltdown when he heard the news of the canceled partnership.

"Listen, this guy went full Britney Spears and lost his mind. Get ready; you're probably going to see this guy on Instagram dancing with knives in the next two weeks or something. He went nuts and lost his mind. It is what it is. Whatever," White concluded.

Of course, White is referencing authorities going Spears’ house after a video of her playing with knives had people worried.

MMAMania will keep you updated if the head of USADA, in fact, does dance with knives.