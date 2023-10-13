UFC Vegas 81 fight card falls apart at weigh ins — One fighter fined, main card bout scratched

UFC Vegas 81 just a lost an important main card rematch.

The 130-pound catchweight bout between Edgar Chairez and Daniel Lacerda was called off earlier today as the result of a “strong” infection on Lacerda’s face, according to a social media post by Chairez. Both fighters successfully made their marks with Chairez coming in at 129.5 and Lacerda breaking even at 130 pounds.

Chairez and Lacerda first went to war at Noche UFC but the bout was ruled a No Contest after referee Chris Tognoni prematurely halted the action in the opening frame, believing Lacerda was out cold from his opponent’s guillotine. Video replay proved otherwise and the fight was promptly rebooked for UFC Vegas 81.

And now it’s not.

In addition, Christian Rodriguez failed to make weight for his bantamweight showdown opposite Cameron Saaiman, clocking in at 140 pounds against 135.5 for his opponent. That’s a whopping four pounds over the division limit when factoring in the commission’s one-pound allowance afforded in non-title fights.

“CeeRod” will cough up 25-percent of his purse, payable to Saaiman.

