Video: Gordon Ryan crashes Logan Paul weigh ins, joins Misfits Boxing card to police Dillon Danis

Logan Paul will box Dillon Danis as part of the Misfits “Prime Card” this weekend in Manchester, but since the former Bellator MMA welterweight has never competed in the “sweet science,” there is concern the “wild boy” may go off the rails and turn their Oct. 14 contest into a grappling match.

“He may get choked unconscious,” Danis told Fred Beck. “Who’s gonna stop me?”

Gordon Ryan.

Paul brought Ryan — a longtime rival of Danis — to the Misfits Boxing weigh ins earlier today and promised to have the no-gi “King” join his ringside security detail at AO Arena in the event Danis follow’s Conor McGregor’s (somewhat reckless) advice and pulls guard with the intent to break bones.

“That’s his steroids supplier,” Danis fired back.

Misfits Boxing has somehow managed to keep this fight together despite multiple hiccups along the way. In addition to Ryan, former UFC welterweight Mike Perry will also be in attendance as potential backup in case Danis withdraws at the last minute, or does something crazy enough to get tossed.

To stream the Oct. 14 pay-per-view (PPV) show on DAZN click here.