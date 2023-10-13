Live: UFC Vegas 81 early weigh ins video results | Yusuff vs. Barboza

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 81 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 145-pound showdown between featherweight bruisers “Super” Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza. The action gets underway this Sat. night (Oct. 14, 2023) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and also features a women’s flyweight co-headliner between Jennifer Maia and Viviane “Vivi” Araujo.

Before the ESPN+ live stream gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also includes the bantamweight showdown Jonathan Martinez and Adrian Yanez, all 24 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights.

The UFC Vegas 81 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Yusuff vs. Barboza” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 2 p.m. ET).

UFC Vegas 81 Main Card on ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Sodiq Yusuff (145.5) vs. Edson Barboza (146)

125 lbs.: Jennifer Maia (125) vs. Viviane Araujo (126)

135 lbs.: Jonathan Martinez (136) vs. Adrian Yanez (135.5)

185 lbs.: Michel Pereira (186) vs. Andre Petroski (186)

130 lbs.: Edgar Chairez () vs. Daniel Lacerda (130)

135 lbs.: Christian Rodriguez (140*) vs. Cameron Saaiman (135.5)

UFC Vegas 81 ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Darren Elkins (146) vs. TJ Brown (146)

135 lbs.: Irina Alekseeva (135) vs. Melissa Dixon (135.5)

135 lbs.: Heili Alateng (136) vs. Chris Gutierrez (136)

115 lbs.: Emily Ducote (115.5) vs. Ashley Yoder (115.5)

155 lbs.: Terrance McKinney (155.5) vs. Brendon Marotte (155.5)

135 lbs.: Tainara Lisboa (133.5) vs. Ravena Oliveira (133)

*Missed weight

