Drake curse?!? Rapper drops ‘vendetta’ bet on Logan Paul despite warning from Conor McGregor

I didn't think we’d hear from Drake after he got hosed at UFC 293, losing roughly $500,000 betting on Israel Adesanya to defeat Sean Strickland in Sydney, but the Canadian rapper is opening his wallet yet again (curse be damned!) to bet on Logan Paul knocking out Dillon Danis at this weekend’s Misfits Boxing “Prime Card” in Manchester.

$850,000 stake for a $1,351,500 payout.

Paul remains the odds-on betting favorite against Danis but there are still no guarantees the bout moves forward, especially with Danis threatening to bail on what seems to be a daily basis. In addition, the bout could go off the rails at any time if Danis tries something shady like this, preventing Paul from securing any kind of definitive finish.

The “Drake Curse” previously struck at UFC 281.

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor, who is the reason Danis has any relevancy in combat sports, warned Drake that Danis wins the Paul fight “all day” despite a size disadvantage and no boxing experience. We’ll find out who’s right — and whether or not Misfits will need the services of Mike Perry — in just over 24 hours.

