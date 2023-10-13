The mental warfare continues between Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul leading into their “Prime Card” boxing bout this weekend (Sat., Oct. 14, 2023) inside AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Paul has always been concerned that Danis would ghost their fight, to the point that Misfits Boxing baked a $100,000 pullout clause into the bout agreement should “El Jefe” bounce. Lawyers on both sides may need to take a very close look at how that clause is worded, because Danis is now claiming the fight is off due to Paul “missing weight.”

What. A. Mess.

Fights off you missed weight. https://t.co/QgAkS7d5rI — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 13, 2023

“Fights off you missed weight,” Danis wrote on X (formerly Twitter) at 11:15 BST (Fri., Oct. 13, 2023).

“The commission’s rules state that weigh-ins are between 10 and 11,” he added. “If you miss the 11 o’clock deadline, you’ve missed weight. I weighed in at 10:15, but Logan still hasn’t. The commission said that if he doesn’t arrive by the 11am deadline, the fight is off.

“He missed the weight, but then called Misfits and changed the rules to give himself an extra hour,” Danis continued. “We should be on an even playing field, he shouldn’t get special treatment. He’s already got more juice than Tropicana. He missed the weight, plain and simple. They’re trying to handicap me as much as possible.”

Who knows what’s been going on behind the scenes between Paul and the commission, but he did show up and step on the scale around 11:30 BST, weighing in at 194.3 (.7 less than the 195-pound Catchweight for the fight).

“He claims he made weight, but it doesn’t count,” Danis declared. “The rules are the rules. If he wants to be viewed as a genuine boxer, he needs to follow the 11 o’clock deadline. Look at the time he posted. It’s not fair; I had to follow the rules, and he isn’t an exception.

“This fake commission is paid for by KSI and Misfits,” Danis continued. “They do whatever they say to get paid. This whole thing is a bunch of bull— ... This isn’t complaining. What is fair is fair. No drug tests, breaking the weigh-in rules – I ain’t nobody’s bitch. I run the show. F— Logan Paul.”

Danis has been trolling everyone with the threat of pulling out, using the possibility to gin up attention for himself and stress out everyone on Team Paul. If Danis does withdraw, Paul has to fight backup opponent “Platinum” Mike Perry. It’s a much tougher fight, and Perry is prepared to make the walk even if Danis bounces at the very last-second.

It’s unclear right now whether this latest threat to pull out is just more talk, or if Danis feels he finally has the legal standing to slip out the backdoor and leave Logan in a “Platinum” predicament.

As always, we’ll keep you posted as the circus that is “The Prime Card” continues to spew monkeys and clowns everywhere.

*** UPDATE ***

The Professional Boxing Association has chimed in regarding Danis’ claims:

Weigh-in window started at 10am, finishing 1pm - all boxers weighed in, no rules breached ✔️ pic.twitter.com/OogynwkZvc — Professional Boxing Association (@PBABoxing) October 13, 2023

“Weigh-in window started at 10am, finishing 1pm - all boxers weighed in, no rules breached.”

Misfits Boxing co-owner, Mams Taylor, also explained the delay in getting Paul onto the scales:

Logan arrived on time. Due to yesterday’s incident, security held him until the weigh in area was cleared and declared safe. He weighed in on weight.

(Weighing in later is more of a disadvantage than an advantage). — Proper Loud Music (@MamsTaylor) October 13, 2023

“Logan arrived on time,” he wrote. “Due to yesterday’s incident, security held him until the weigh in area was cleared and declared safe. He weighed in on weight. (Weighing in later is more of a disadvantage than an advantage).”

