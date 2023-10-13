‘There’s only one Kayla Harrison’ — Two-time PFL champ reacts to upcoming debuts of Jake Paul, Francis Ngannou

For the past several years, Kayla Harrison has been the face of PFL.

But in 2024, the two-time lightweight champion is expected to share the PFL limelight with celebrity boxer Jake Paul and former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, two of the biggest names in combat sports.

It doesn’t sound like Harrison will spend much time looking over her shoulder.

“I’m my own person, like my path is not connected to their path in any way,” the Olympian told MMAmania.com during a recent PFL media day. “We all fight for the PFL. I wanna see them be successful. I wanna see the PFL be successful and there’s only one Kayla Harrison. So no matter what you do, no matter where you go, no matter where I go, like there’s only one me and I’m comfortable with that and I have peace knowing there will never be another like me. I feel the desire to say ‘I’m still here,’ but not because of Francis or Jake, you know, or whoever else gets signed. It’s a pretty personal thing. It’s for me.”

Ngannou, 37, scored a landmark deal with PFL back in May, despite pressure from UFC fighters to beg for his job back. In addition to making his SmartCage debut in 2024, “The Predator” will also box WBC titleholder Tyson Fury later this month in Riyadh.

“I’m happy for Francis. For one, the guy did it his way, you know? He bet on himself and he won in a big way and I want that for fighters,” Harrison continued. “I want that for the future of MMA. I think that is the best thing that could happen in this sport is someone, you know, finds their path, pursues it, and wins. Like that’s the name of the game, That’s the goal for fighters. Promotions make a lot of money off of us and it’s very rare that you see someone who’s able to stay true to themselves, who’s able to be successful, and make a shit ton of money, so I’m happy for him. I think that’s amazing.”

Like Ngannou, the 26 year-old Paul is expected to finish up his boxing duties before making his SmartCage debut in 2024. But unlike “The Predator,” the outspoken YouTube star has no experience in MMA and will have to prove his mettle on the big stage.

In terms of fighter support, he already proved his market worth to Harrison.

“Jake Paul, I don’t really like ... I like what he says for fighters,” the 33 year-old judoka said. “He’s also very pro fighter, you know. I don’t know him personally. I’ve never met him. I think that he trains hard and I think that he’s talented. I think he’s super green, but I like what he says about fighters, you know, having health insurance, having rights. I agree with all that. I think that the landscape for MMA needs to change and being more pro fighter. These are all things that I believe in.”

Harrison (15-1) was upset by Larissa Pacheco in the 2022 PFL Finals and will make her return to the SmartCage for a pay-per-view (PPV) “Super Fight” opposite former Bellator MMA title contender Julia Budd on Nov. 24 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. (details here).

