Live: Misfits Boxing ‘Prime Card’ weigh ins video results stream for KSI vs. Fury, Paul vs. Danis

Misfits Boxing is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming “Prime Card” influencer boxing event, headlined by a cruiserweight championship showdown pitting KSI against Tommy Fury, along with the catchweight contest featuring Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis. The action gets underway this Sat. (Oct. 14, 2023) on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside AO Arena in Manchester, England. Social media stars Salt Papi, Slim Albaher, Deen the Great, and Walid Sharks will also see action this weekend in “Rainy City.”

But before they can fight, they must first weigh in.

The Misfits Boxing weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Prime Card” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Considering all the chaos we’ve had leading up to this point, which includes an injury to Logan Paul, anything can (and probably will) happen during the weigh ins face offs.

Complete Misfits Boxing “Prime Card” weigh ins text results below:

Misfits Boxing “Prime” Main Card:

KSI (181.3) vs. Tommy Fury (182.6)

Logan Paul (194.4) vs. Dillon Danis (195)

Salt Papi (161.9) vs. Slim Albaher (163.5)

Deen the Great (129.3) vs. Walid Sharks (128.2)

King Kenny (168.7) vs. Anthony Taylor (169.8)

Whindersson Nunes (174.8) vs. My Mate Nate (173.5)

Misfits Boxing “Prime” Preliminary Card:

Wassabi Lmao (163.9, 164.4) vs. Los Pineda Coladas (164.7, 164.4) tag team match

Swarmz (171) vs. Ed Matthews (164.1)

Astrid Wett (112.2) vs. Alexia Grace (110.5)

S-X (212) vs. DTG (217.8)

Chase DeMoor (241) vs. Tempo Arts (273.6)

