Jake Paul: Soon to be bankrupt Dillon Danis was just a ‘puppet to sell the Logan Paul fight’

Dillon Danis might be back in action after all.

Misfits & DAZN’s X Prime Card is set to take place in Manchester, England this weekend (Sat., Oct. 14, 2023). In the co-main event, Danis finds himself paired with Logan Paul for a good old-fashioned influencer cross-sport boxing match.

Danis, 30, is best known for his time training alongside former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion, Conor McGregor, as one a jiu-jitsu coach. He was a highly-touted jiu-jitsu prospect upon his arrival in Bellator in 2018, competing on two occasions and winning both. However, he hasn’t competed since his final 2019 appearance and has harassed Paul’s fiance, Nina Agdal, to the point of a lawsuit getting filed and the men are now days away from duking it out in the ring. Logan’s little brother, Jake, hasn’t been one to shy away from pre-fight antics, specifically involving Danis, but believes this has been a little much.

“I’ve never taken it that far,” Paul said on the FULL SEND podcast. “He like, committed a federal crime, spreading nude photos. It doesn’t matter [if they were already on the internet]. If you further spread then you become [guilty]. And that’s crazy. Maybe like mention a wife or girlfriend once, but it’s like constant, all the time.

“It’s attacking Nina, it’s building hype for the fight,” he continued. “He’s creating this whole troll army, creating all of these memes, and this is why Logan picked him because obviously he talks a lot of s—t and he talks so much s—t that Khabib [Nurmagomedov] jumped out of the ring and tried to jump kick him after beating Conor [McGregor]. So, he sells fights and we’ll see if he shows up, but at the end of the day, it’s made this fight massive and what’s crazy about the internet is that like a month ago this was like the biggest thing, it was so crazy, it was everywhere. Now it just like died down. He says that [he can’t post s—t]. I don’t really actually know.”

In the case that either Danis or Logan Paul can’t compete this weekend, Mike Perry is ready to go on standby. While this will be Danis’ first career boxing match of any kind, Paul has had three matches, going 0-1-1, 1 no-decision across professional, amateur, and exhibition bouts. Overall, the plan for this return match worked out, according to Jake.

“He was a puppet to sell the fight and he did just that, and when Logan knocks him out and he is in a federal court case (laughs), he’s gonna go bankrupt, and he’s gonna be knocked out,” Paul said of Danis. “Everyone’s gonna see the loser that the kid is. He had his run, he got his giggles, he got his laughs, he got some clout out of it, but it’s short-lived when it’s not built off something real.”