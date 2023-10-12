Misfits Boxing ‘Prime’ fight card, DAZN PPV price, how to watch KSI vs. Fury, Paul vs. Danis on Oct. 14

KSI will box Tommy Fury and Logan Paul will challenge Dillon Danis (or perhaps Mike Perry) atop Misfits Boxing: “The Prime Card” streaming LIVE on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) this Sat. afternoon (Oct. 14, 2023) at 2 p.m. ET from inside AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Fans can stream the event at the official DAZN website RIGHT HERE.

KSI is coming off a “No Contest” against Joe Fournier after an illegal elbow ended their showdown last May. The more experienced Fury sent Jake Paul to his first boxing loss by way of split decision back in February.

The elder Paul hasn’t boxed since getting stiffed by Floyd Mayweasel back in June 2021. As for Danis, a former Bellator MMA welterweight, this marks his boxing debut having previously flaked against KSI earlier this year.

Here’s the latest Misfits Boxing “Prime” fight card and lineup:

Misfits Boxing “Prime” Main Card:

KSI vs Tommy Fury

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

Salt Papi vs Slim Albaher

Deen the Great vs Walid Sharks

King Kenny vs Anthony Taylor

Whindersson Nunes vs My Mate Nate

Misfits Boxing “Prime” Preliminary Card:

Wassabi Lmao (Alex Wassabi & NichLmao) vs. Los Pineda Coladas (Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave) tag team match

Swarmz vs. Ed Matthews

Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace

S-X vs. DTG

Chase DeMoor vs. Tempo Arts

Misfits Boxing “The Prime Card” costs $54.99 plus $1.00 introductory subscription price to the DAZN network (which renews at $19.99/mo for 12 months). DAZN also offers a “Flexible Pass” subscription where new users pay $10 then $24.99/mo until they cancel (with minimum 30 days’ notice). In addition, DAZN has an annual subscription for $224.99, a savings of $74.89/yr.

Sign up and watch this weekend’s influencer boxing card RIGHT HERE.