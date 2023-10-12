 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Misfits Boxing ‘Prime’ fight card, DAZN PPV price, how to watch KSI vs. Fury, Paul vs. Danis on Oct. 14

By Jesse Holland
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Misfits Boxing

KSI will box Tommy Fury and Logan Paul will challenge Dillon Danis (or perhaps Mike Perry) atop Misfits Boxing: “The Prime Card” streaming LIVE on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) this Sat. afternoon (Oct. 14, 2023) at 2 p.m. ET from inside AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Fans can stream the event at the official DAZN website RIGHT HERE.

KSI is coming off a “No Contest” against Joe Fournier after an illegal elbow ended their showdown last May. The more experienced Fury sent Jake Paul to his first boxing loss by way of split decision back in February.

The elder Paul hasn’t boxed since getting stiffed by Floyd Mayweasel back in June 2021. As for Danis, a former Bellator MMA welterweight, this marks his boxing debut having previously flaked against KSI earlier this year.

Here’s the latest Misfits Boxing “Prime” fight card and lineup:

Misfits Boxing “Prime” Main Card:

KSI vs Tommy Fury
Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis
Salt Papi vs Slim Albaher
Deen the Great vs Walid Sharks
King Kenny vs Anthony Taylor
Whindersson Nunes vs My Mate Nate

Misfits Boxing “Prime” Preliminary Card:

Wassabi Lmao (Alex Wassabi & NichLmao) vs. Los Pineda Coladas (Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave) tag team match
Swarmz vs. Ed Matthews
Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace
S-X vs. DTG
Chase DeMoor vs. Tempo Arts

Misfits Boxing “The Prime Card” costs $54.99 plus $1.00 introductory subscription price to the DAZN network (which renews at $19.99/mo for 12 months). DAZN also offers a “Flexible Pass” subscription where new users pay $10 then $24.99/mo until they cancel (with minimum 30 days’ notice). In addition, DAZN has an annual subscription for $224.99, a savings of $74.89/yr.

Sign up and watch this weekend’s influencer boxing card RIGHT HERE.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania