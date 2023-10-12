 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Surprise! Chris Hansen crashes Logan Paul press conference to catch ‘predator’ Dillon Danis, wild brawl erupts (video)

Why don’t you have a seat over there...

By Jesse Holland
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

To the surprise of no one, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis came to blows.

The chaos unfolded during the KSI vs. Tommy Fury press conference earlier this morning (watch the full replay here), just two days in front of their DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) boxing match, streaming LIVE on Sat. (Oct. 14, 2023) from AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Check out an alternate angle below:

Can’t blame this one on John Fury, though Chris Hansen may have some explaining to do.

Hansen is best known for his role on the To Catch a Predator television show.

Danis and Paul have been going back-and-forth on social media for the last several weeks, which landed the former Bellator MMA welterweight in hot water with the criminal justice system. Whether or not this feud concludes with a definitive result on Sat. night — assuming it even takes place at all — remains to be seen.

Either way, former UFC welterweight Mike Perry will be ready and waiting.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania