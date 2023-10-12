Surprise! Chris Hansen crashes Logan Paul press conference to catch ‘predator’ Dillon Danis, wild brawl erupts (video)

The moment @LoganPaul and @dillondanis came to blows Tune-in https://t.co/O90AOITiIf #XSeries10 | #KSIFury | #PaulDanis | October 14, buy the PPV now at https://t.co/FoiaUucafv pic.twitter.com/0fO5QI9tgY

To the surprise of no one, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis came to blows.

The chaos unfolded during the KSI vs. Tommy Fury press conference earlier this morning (watch the full replay here), just two days in front of their DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) boxing match, streaming LIVE on Sat. (Oct. 14, 2023) from AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Check out an alternate angle below:

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis exchange bottle throws before being escorted off stage #PaulDanis #XSeries10 pic.twitter.com/LJNWoT56uS — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) October 12, 2023

Can’t blame this one on John Fury, though Chris Hansen may have some explaining to do.

Hansen is best known for his role on the To Catch a Predator television show.

Danis and Paul have been going back-and-forth on social media for the last several weeks, which landed the former Bellator MMA welterweight in hot water with the criminal justice system. Whether or not this feud concludes with a definitive result on Sat. night — assuming it even takes place at all — remains to be seen.

Either way, former UFC welterweight Mike Perry will be ready and waiting.