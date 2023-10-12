UFC fans warn Michael Chandler to ‘start juicing’ following return of Conor McGregor, ‘wild’ USADA news

Hop in, the water is nice… pic.twitter.com/HpXiZWUz5Z

Conor McGregor is (finally) back in the USADA testing pool.

Under normal circumstances, “Notorious” would remain there for six months — pending clean drug tests — before making his return to MMA. But with USADA ending its partnership with UFC in early 2024, we could see the power-punching Irishman back inside the Octagon sooner, rather than later.

Michael Chandler, who is expected to welcome McGregor back to the lightweight division, celebrated the “wild” news on social media, though some combat sports fans were concerned about “Iron” bending under the might of Uber-Mac. Perhaps it’s time for the ex-TUF coach to even the playing field?

Fans had some interesting suggestions on Twitter:

Silly little fans, Chandler is already “bigger than Conor at this point.”

— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) October 11, 2023

The promotion has yet to set a date for McGregor’s UFC return but Chandler insists there is no other opponent being considered for the sport’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) draw. In addition, “Iron” remains financially secure and seems content to play the waiting game.

Tick-tock, tick-tock...