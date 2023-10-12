KSI vs. Tommy Fury, Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis live stream press conference videos | Misfits Boxing

Misfits Boxing will hold its final pre-fight press conference TODAY (Thurs., Oct. 12, 2023) to promote its upcoming influencer pay-per-view (PPV) event on DAZN, scheduled for this Sat. afternoon (Oct. 14, 2023) at 2 p.m. ET from inside AO Arena in Manchester, England. The “Prime Card,” which you can stream right here for $55.99, will be headlined by a double bill that features KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis.

Today’s press conference festivities will be broken down into separate events. First, Misfits Boxing will host a LIVE stream at 9 a.m. ET for the undercard fighters competing this weekend across the pond. Following a short break, the main card combatants — including KSI, Fury, Paul, and Danis — will take the stage LIVE at 12 p.m. ET for what is likely to be another wild ride, especially if John Fury makes an appearance.

Misfits Boxing Undercard Press Conference (9 a.m. ET):

Misfits Boxing Main Card Press Conference (12 p.m. ET):

Fighters are expected to face off at the conclusion of today’s presser.

“This brother [Fury] thinks I’m going to be easy. He thinks I’m going to be easier than Jake Paul. I’m not Jake Paul, man. I hit harder, I move faster, I’m just a different entity. I’m a different guy,” KSI said during a recent media event. “Tommy should never fight again (when he loses). Tommy should never fight again, that should be it. No, honestly. He’s saying that I’m light work, I’m a ‘YouTuber,’ he’s gonna show what a real boxer can do. Okay, then. So when a ‘YouTuber’ knocks you out, then what? That’s gonna be a little embarrassing.”

“I think people pick Logan because they’ve never seen me box, and in my MMA fights my boxing didn’t look that good and I’m pulling guard and shit like that,” Danis told Fred Beck. “But I have a lot of ways to win. He only has one way. He may get choked unconscious, we’ll see. Who’s gonna stop me?”

