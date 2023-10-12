Welcome to Midnight Mania!

It’s been a wild 24 hours, and UFC 294, scheduled for next weekend (Oct. 21, 2023) from Abu Dhabi, now looks very different.

Yesterday, the MMA world was eagerly awaiting the Lightweight rematch between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, as well as the pivotal Middleweight clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa. A title and title shot were on the line, but it all went to nothing when Oliveira split his face open, and Costa’s staph-infected elbow disbarred him from competing.

Fortunately, a pair of very game champions have stepped up to the task. Current Featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski is down for a second tangle with Makhachev, and recently dethroned Welterweight great Kamaru Usman is ready to make his Middleweight debut against “Borz.”

In their bravery, both men have sacrificed any kind of real training camp or preparation. Unsurprisingly, betting odds do not expect their gamble to pay off. Both Khamzat and Islam are significantly favored win big in Abu Dhabi. BetOnline.ag has Islam favored at -240 against Volkanovski +205, whereas Chimaev is an even larger favorite at -310 against Usman’s +260.

The gap seems fair given the circumstances, but is anyone putting some cash down on any upset or two?

Insomnia

I’m able to guess these animations correctly more often than not, but I feel proud of myself — despite it really being a credit to the artist — for recognizing these fighters before even hitting play!

Here’s a new animation for the right cross counter to a low kick. Who are these fighters? pic.twitter.com/sKbmXVO0Mq — Blaine Henry (@BlaineHenryTFL) October 10, 2023

I hope UFC doesn’t make Ilia Topuria fight Max Holloway while this Volkanovski vs. Makhachev business settles itself. The Spaniard deserves his shot!

ilia topuria defending those takedowns pic.twitter.com/U6wuZ55qRz — Dovy (@DovySimuMMA) October 10, 2023

The responses to this post are the funniest thing I’ve read on MMA Twitter in a while.

I’d be down for that fight with Chimaev — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) October 11, 2023

On one hand, Conor McGregor did break someone’s foot with a check. On the other, the second Dustin Poirier fight makes this kind of ironic.

Two very different examples demonstrating the relationship (or lack thereof) of physique and striking form.

If Paulo Costa really does pee on the USADA ugly jacket, I will immediately forgive all his antics.

High-level Muay Thai sparring.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Backfist knockouts that are not spinning feels like a uniquely MMA strike.

Chingiz Allazov is one the most exciting fighters in combat sports, hands-down.

Allazov is in a league of his ownpic.twitter.com/p7Pn6sYIIG — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) October 9, 2023

Do ya think these guys wanted the contract? Respect.

30 seconds of utter chaos between Ramon Taveras and Cortavious Romious ends with a violent KO by Taveras. Great way to end the season. #DWCS pic.twitter.com/rKZVxmIIRn — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 11, 2023

Random Land

A throwback advertisement.

Midnight Music: The furthest thing from a niche jazz pick, but … it’s universally loved for a reason!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.