MADNESS! Kamaru Usman in for Paulo Costa, faces Khamzat Chimaev in middleweight debut at UFC 294

UFC 294 has been dealt with quite the last-minute turn of events.

It was revealed late last night (Tues., Sept. 10, 2023) that there was a change in the pay-per-view (PPV) main event between the Lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, and former champion, Charles Oliveira. Featherweight roost-ruler, Alexander Volkanovski, will now fill in for Oliveira, who suffered a bad cut above his eye, forcing him to withdraw.

The co-main event has also suffered a change as Middleweight contender, Paulo Costa, has been dealing with an elbow injury that has forced him from his match up with Khamzat Chimaev. Former UFC Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, will now take on Chimaev in what will be his Middleweight debut, per UFC CEO, Dana White.

The bout will determine the next title challenger for Middleweight titleholder, Sean Strickland.

“What’s up, everybody,” White said in an X video. “You know what we’ve been dealing with this week. We just got the big fight done yesterday; a highly-anticipated rematch in Abu Dhabi. The main event, Makhachev vs. Volkanovski. Now you’ve been waiting for the co-main event. Costa’s hurt, all the rumors that are flying around, we got it done.

“So, the No. 4-ranked Welterweight in the world, Khamzat Chimaev, is moving up to Middleweight and he will face the No. 1 Welterweight in the world, Kamaru Usman. So, No. 1 vs. No. 4 at Middleweight, Usman vs. Chimaev. I will see you in Abu Dhabi.”

Usman last fought in a losing effort against Leon Edwards at UFC 286 in March 2023. “The Nigerian Nightmare” fell short in the pair’s trilogy bout via a majority decision after he was knocked out in round five of their Aug. 2022 rematch (watch highlights). Chimaev, on the other hand, hasn’t fought since he quickly submitted Kevin Holland via first round d’arce choke at UFC 279 in Sept. 2022 (watch highlights).

Careful what you wish for?

Checkout UFC 294’s full line up below:

155 lbs. (C)Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

185 lbs.: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman

205 lbs.: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

185 lbs.: Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves

135 lbs.: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov

155 lbs.: Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev

155 lbs.: Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek

135 lbs.: Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry

185 lbs.: Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas

155 lbs.: Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli

145 lbs.: Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov

115 lbs.: Victoria Dudakova vs. Jinh Yu Frey

185 lbs.: Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Bruno Silva

