Dillon Danis may not get to use any of his slick Brazilian jiu jitsu moves in the ring with Logan Paul on October 14th, but he’s putting those skills to good use at The Prime Card open workouts.

Danis hasn’t been all that eager to show off his burgeoning boxing skills on camera coming into his fight with Paul. That didn’t change during the open workouts in London, England. Instead, “El Jefe” put on an impromptu BJJ display for the assembled crowd, and even threw in a pro wrestling style barrel roll slam off the second rope for good measure.

Outside of the ring, Dillon took OnlyFans model turned celebrity boxer Elle Brooke up on her request to get choked out. Elle lasted just a few seconds before going unconscious and spasming on the ground.

Dillon Danis choked out Elle Brooke pic.twitter.com/YEJfJMxgdh — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) October 11, 2023

It did not look like a good time, but Brooke insisted it was actually pretty rad.

“It felt like I was on MDMA!” Brooke exclaimed after getting back to her feet. “Oh my God, that’s so much better than drugs!”

When Danis was booked against Logan Paul, he was at a low popularity-wise after pulling out of a similar boxing match against KSI in January. Somehow he’s done a UNO reverse in the past few months, scorching Logan Paul daily on Twitter with attacks on his fiancé. While that’s earned him a potentially ruinous civil lawsuit, it’s also made him quite popular amongst a certain sub-section of Influencer boxing fans.

And that includes Elle Brooke, apparently.

“Next time, can we do it naked?” she suggested.