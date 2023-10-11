You never know what’s going to happen at a Misfits Boxing pre-fight event, but we doubt anyone anticipated the latest wild scene at today’s open workouts for the MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card event on October 14th.

KSI is set to face Tyson Fury’s little brother Tommy Fury in the main event of the Influencer boxing card, but it’s been Tommy’s father John Fury who’s been doing most of the fighting leading up to their match. Fury Sr. ended a pre-fight press conference weeks ago by flipping over multiple tables, and he’s at it again during the open workouts in London.

Video captured KSI yelling at Tommy from an upstairs balcony, taunting “P—y! Look at me! Look at me when I’m talking to you, p—y!”

‼️ KSI SPITS at John Fury in response to having a bottle hurled at him at today’s open workout ahead of his fight vs Tommy Fury on Saturday night…



Off stage, John Fury casually walked over to a water bottle and then whipped it at KSI. The bottle hit a glass barrier, but got a big reaction from KSI. The YouTuber-turned-boxer then responded by hocking a big loogie of spit down at John, barely missing him.

Impressive shot, really.

“Come down here!” Fury roared. “Come down here! I’ll f— you. I’ll f— you!”

Asked what happened as he left the open workouts area, the 59-year-old growled “I don’t like idiots. I don’t suffer fools. Was not game.”

Just another day in the circus sideshow that is Influencer boxing. We wouldn’t mess with John Fury too much, though. The guy literally gouged a man’s eye out over a bottle of beer once (really).

KSI and Tommy Fury’s clash on The Prime Card is the main event, but the co-main is no less interesting. Logan Paul will fight Dillon Danis — unless Danis pulls out last second, in which case “Platinum” Mike Perry will step in. Given all the chaos and craziness surrounding this event, that’s a very real possibility.

We’ll have all the results (and shenanigans) from The Prime Card as the event goes down on Saturday night in the UK (Saturday afternoon in North America) so keep it locked to MMA Mania.