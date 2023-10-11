Misfits Boxing is prepared for Dillon Danis to bounce out of his fight with Logan Paul on October 14th, even if he does it after entering the ring and starting the fight.

Back in 2018, boxer Curtis Harper infamously walked into the ring to fight Efe Ajagba, only to step right back out after the opening bell and leave the arena. Harper says he never received a proper signed contract for the bout and was worried about getting screwed out of his purse.

Now Dillon Danis, a jiu-jitsu expert with no boxing ability, is stepping into the ring against a bigger more experienced opponent in Logan Paul. He pulled out of a fight earlier this year against KSI. He threatened to pull out of this fight multiple times over a lawsuit issued by Paul’s fiancé. And there’s certainly the possibility that Misfits Boxing (partially owned by KSI) will try to stiff him for any number of reasons, legal or not.

According to backup fighter Mike Perry, sanctioned provisions have been put in place to ensure fans will see a fight even if Danis pulls a last second deke-out.

“I’m supposed to be weighing in,” he told Mirror Fighting. “And I assume I will be getting ready in the back to the point where if Danis walks out, gets in the ring, answers the bell and gets straight out of the ring again and doesn’t fight, I will get in and Logan is going to fight me.”

“I’m ready for it, and maybe that’s why they called on me to be the back-up opponent. They’re trying to take care of me as far as because I’m here, but it’s kind of weird, I want to be ready to fight and I want to fight, I really want to.”

Perry confirmed he’s making $50,000 just to be the back-up guy, which would be fine in a normal fight with minimal chances of a pull-out. This situation is pretty ridiculous, though, and Perry will be stuck not knowing if he’s going to have to compete until the moment Paul and Danis actually start beating on each other.

“With the preparation that goes into a fight and all that it’s kind of been, like, damn,” Perry said. “When I get paid to actually fight, it’s a lot different. I put all the same preparation in, but I’m not getting even a quarter of the money I’d be getting if I actually was fighting. [The back-up money] is light, but it sounded good. Once all the work gets put in to camp, I do this for a lot more reasons.”

And if Perry does end up fighting Paul?

“If I fight, I don’t think it will be seven figures but it will go up,” he said.

Honestly, Danis has the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever by canceling at the absolute last second. While he doesn’t have much of a chance against Logan Paul, Mike Perry does. Watching that chaos unfold and then seeing Logan have to pull his head together and fight a beast like “Platinum” would be *chef’s kiss* magnificent.