The UFC is currently looking for back-up fighters to take on Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 if Paulo Costa is too injured to compete. While the promotion is being extremely secretive about its plans, Daniel Cormier is a man in the know ... and he wants you to know there’s a potential awesome fight cooking.

“As Dana said last night, he doesn’t know if Paulo fights,” Cormier said in an Instagram video. “If they can put together the co-main event that I’m hearing is in the works? You guys will actually lose your minds.”

In a longer YouTube video on the subject, “DC” continued to hype the possible back-up matchmaking.

“You couldn’t even guess what may be in the works,” he declared. “Y’all may not know. But I do. I know what is possibly in the works for the main event. And if this co-main event comes together — if this co-main event comes together! UFC 294 will be even bigger than it was when it was announced. And we already know how good the pay-per-view was to begin with.”

“But now it’s Islam vs. Volk 2. And if this co-main event comes together, your guys’ jaws will hit the floor. Unbelievable. And guess who gets to be there. Your boy DC sitting next to the Octagon, calling the fights. I always say it, but I got the best job in the world.”

Who could Cormier be suggesting? Kamaru Usman would be a great surprise opponent for Khamzat, and worthy of all this excitement. Usman’s training partner Gilbert Burns even teased that Kamaru is preparing for the fight. But that’s not the hardest possibility to guess.

Could the UFC be rushing Bo Nickal in? “DC” is certainly hot for Bo, and that would be a surprise. But that’s objectively not a better fight than Khamzat Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa. Few fights are.

Let’s get real crazy. Could Israel Adesanya step in and challenge Khamzat Chimaev? Now that’d be ‘jaws hitting the floor’ wild.

As Cormier mentioned, UFC 294 has already gone through some earth-shaking changes after Charles Oliveira pulled out of his lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev. Stepping in is featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski, who has been wanting another crack at Islam since he lost to the Dagestani fighter in February.

And now we wait and see if the UFC keeps Costa in against Chimaev or swaps him out against his will.