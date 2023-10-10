How much will Fury vs Ngannou PPV cost? UFC fans are not gonna like the answer...

October is shaping up to be an exciting (and expensive) month.

The upcoming UFC 294 pay-per-view (PPV) card, topped by lightweight champion Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira and Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev at middleweight, takes place on Sat., Oct. 21, 2023 from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

That’s just one week in front of the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou PPV boxing showdown on Oct. 29 in nearby Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where the former UFC heavyweight champion will attempt to shock the combat sports world with a bookie-busting upset over “The Gypsy King.”

So how much will each PPV card cost?

UFC fans may not like the answer.

UFC 294 will cost $79.99 plus a subscription to ESPN+ (get one here). Fury vs. Ngannou, also featuring the heavyweight collision between David Adeleye and Fabio Wardley, will also set you back $79.99 and stream on ESPN+ for stateside subscribers.

That means UFC fans who don’t want to (or can’t afford to) shell out nearly $160 for back-to-back PPV cards — especially with the UFC 295: “Jones vs. Miocic” PPV blockbuster just around the corner, will have to choose between the two.

And before you consider alternative methods, heed this dire warning from UFC CEO Dana White.