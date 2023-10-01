 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Mystic ‘King’ Gordon Ryan wins WNO 20 match via armbar, just as predicted

Gordon Ryan not only beat Patrick Gaudio with apparent ease, he called which submission he’d use to win. Again!

By Ryan Harkness
/ new
FloGrappling

Gordon Ryan has done it again.

“The King” returned to action for the first time in 2023 to defend his WNO heavyweight title, tapping Patrick Gaudio with an armbar submission.

Ryan was in complete control through the entire 4:40 that the 30 minute superfight lasted. He got on top of Gaudio early and methodically moved into mount and then isolated his opponent’s arm. He went all in on the armbar, transitioning to straight jacket then breaking Gaudio’s grip with a bicep slicer and forcing the tap.

Following the bout, Ryan revealed what was in his spooky box of mystery: another envelope with a pre-fight prediction: armbar submission. The Mystic “King” strikes again. It’s crazy that Gordon Ryan isn’t just beating some of the best jiu jitsu players in the game, he’s calling his shot and pulling it off every time.

Also in the box: a bottle of Proper 12 whiskey. Is Gordon Ryan now sponsored by Conor McGregor?

The last item in the box? A creepy lil doll. Nothing to get upset about, though. We’re just impressed, and hopefully we won’t have to wait almost an entire year before we get to see Ryan work again.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania