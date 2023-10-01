Gordon Ryan has done it again.

“The King” returned to action for the first time in 2023 to defend his WNO heavyweight title, tapping Patrick Gaudio with an armbar submission.

Ryan was in complete control through the entire 4:40 that the 30 minute superfight lasted. He got on top of Gaudio early and methodically moved into mount and then isolated his opponent’s arm. He went all in on the armbar, transitioning to straight jacket then breaking Gaudio’s grip with a bicep slicer and forcing the tap.

Gordon Ryan wins by arm bar pic.twitter.com/DGMPgGtvN3 — D (@D_The_Husband) October 2, 2023

Following the bout, Ryan revealed what was in his spooky box of mystery: another envelope with a pre-fight prediction: armbar submission. The Mystic “King” strikes again. It’s crazy that Gordon Ryan isn’t just beating some of the best jiu jitsu players in the game, he’s calling his shot and pulling it off every time.

Also in the box: a bottle of Proper 12 whiskey. Is Gordon Ryan now sponsored by Conor McGregor?

The last item in the box? A creepy lil doll. Nothing to get upset about, though. We’re just impressed, and hopefully we won’t have to wait almost an entire year before we get to see Ryan work again.